2 Brilliant Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Decade

One way to earn excellent returns over a long period is to invest in shares of top companies that are helping drive significant technological (or other) changes. That describes Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) well. These two leaders in disruptive industries have had their share of headwinds, but both could deliver outsized returns to investors who hold onto their stock over the next decade. Let me explain.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Uber Technologies

The ride-hailing revolution is in full swing. Ride-sharing has disrupted the traditional taxi industry and completely changed food deliveries. Uber is one of the most prominent companies in this market. It has been one of the pioneers and boasts a brand name strongly associated with ride-sharing. More importantly, the company has seen its financial results improve significantly over the past few years, particularly on the bottom line. Uber was (mostly) unprofitable for a long time. However, it has now managed to turn a profit on the bottom line for two years in a row.

That's on the back of strong revenue growth and expansions across other categories, including gross bookings, number of trips, monthly active consumers, free cash flow, and more. In other words, business is booming, and that is likely to continue. Analysts predict that the ride-hailing industry is on a northbound path. Meanwhile, younger generations are driving less and are less likely to have a driver's license at their age than previous generations.

There are likely many causes for the shift, but people who don't drive still need to go places, and sometimes, walking or other car alternatives won't do: Enter Uber. And although it has plenty of competition, the company benefits from a strong moat that stems first from its brand name. To "Uber" somewhere has become a verb used in everyday language. That's a massive advantage in and of itself. Furthermore, Uber also benefits from a network effect. The more consumers there are on its platform, the more attractive it is to drivers and vice versa.

The same applies to Uber Eats, the company's food-delivery business. More restaurants attract more clients. Uber's network effect makes it likely to remain a leader in the industry. True, there are some potential challenges. The rise of self-driving vehicles could be to Uber what it was to traditional taxi companies. Even so, it will still be a while before self-driving cars become the norm in most major cities. In the meantime, Uber has already partnered with industry leaders and could eventually adapt to the change whenever it happens.

This threat aside, Uber will likely continue delivering excellent results over the next decade and rewarding loyal shareholders. That's why the stock looks like a buy today.

2. Fiverr

Here's another change happening right under our noses: the rise of the gig economy. People are increasingly looking to become freelancers, either part-time to earn extra money or full-time. Fiverr is helping facilitate the switch. The company's platform connects freelancers with businesses or individuals that need their services. It's an easy way for freelancers to advertise their work where thousands of interested parties might see it. Businesses benefit from having a large pool of qualified workers to choose from.

Everyone wins, including Fiverr, whose bottom line has increased substantially in recent years despite a post-pandemic drop in revenue growth. Fiverr aggressively cut expenses and costs, managing to turn a profit, which investors should appreciate in our current environment.

There is still significant whitespace ahead for Fiverr. The gig economy is still growing. That's not surprising. Businesses can save time and money by quickly onboarding freelancers and contractors. Since they are not full-time employees, there is no need to offer them sick leave or paid vacation time. On the other hand, freelancers enjoy this mode of work's flexibility.

Traveling the world while working is hard when one is tethered to an office space. It's much easier for freelancers. Furthermore, Fiverr also benefits from the network effect. Though the stock has not performed well in recent years after its pandemic boom, Fiverr's ability to become profitable and its significant growth opportunities make it attractive as a long-term option. Those who hold onto the company's shares over the next decade will likely be happy they did so.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,546!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 893% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.