2 Brilliant Reasons to Be Excited About American Express (AXP) Stock

Key Points

American Express' success comes from its wide economic moat, which protects its competitive position.

The company has a strong brand and a powerful network effect.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

It's strikingly clear that American Express (NYSE: AXP) has made for an exceptional investment. In the past five years, shares have produced a total return of 260% (as of Oct. 20). They trade at an all-time high these days, most recently buoyed by strong financial performance for the third quarter.

The current valuation might be expensive. However, there are still two brilliant reasons that investors should be excited about American Express stock right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

American Express has a wide economic moat

The first reason investors will immediately like this business is because of its powerful brand. American Express offers credit cards at the premium end of the market. They attract an affluent customer base that's willing and able to pay the high annual membership fees to gain access to top-notch perks and rewards.

Having a wealthy clientele helps the business post charge-off rates below the rest of the industry.

American Express has a wide economic moat. Besides the brand, the company benefits from a network effect. It operates the payment platform with what's called a closed-loop system. As the number of American Express active cards increases, the network becomes more valuable to merchants because there's a valuable customer base.

And with more merchants on the network, consumers have more places to shop, which boosts the value proposition.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.