2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy in 2024

One of the best ways to build wealth in stocks over the long term is to put your money to work in companies that are consistently reporting above-average growth.

Two stocks that have the makings of monster winners are Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK). These two stocks continue to reach new highs supported by growing demand for their products. Let's find out more about these opportunities.

1. Celsius Holdings

Energy drinks are growing increasingly popular. The market was estimated to be worth $159 billion in 2021, according to Statista, which explains why Celsius Holdings has gained significant traction with consumers in recent years.

Celsius' annual revenue has grown from $53 million in 2018 to $1.1 billion on a trailing 12-month basis. The stock has followed that growth, surging 4,840% over the last five years.

A large market for energy drinks explains only part of the reason to expect more gains from Celsius stock. Celsius is piggybacking on the distribution network of Pepsico to sell its beverages. Celsius will leverage this partnership further in 2024 by launching in Canada in the first quarter.

Celsius could ride the partnership with Pepsico to global brand status. Statista estimates that the energy drink market will grow 6.5% annually through 2027. What's notable is that Celsius is gaining market share, with the company's revenue increasing 104% year over year in the third quarter.

Investing in top brands while they are small can truly lead to life-changing returns. The surging demand for Celsius' products, international growth opportunity, and partnership with Pepsico translate to a fantastic growth stock to hold for the long haul.

2. Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor owns several footwear brands, including UGG, Hoka, Teva, and Sanuk, among others that generated $3.9 billion in sales over the last year. Strong earnings growth has sent this top shoe stock soaring over the last decade, and there are good reasons to expect more market-thumping returns in the years to come.

UGG and Hoka are the company's biggest sales drivers and are posting strong sales growth in a tough retail environment. UGG sales were up 28% in the last quarter, while Hoka has also been the star of the show for the company lately, with sales up 27% year over year in the September-ending quarter.

While UGG has been a popular fashion footwear brand for many years, investors will want to consider buying the stock for the future prospects of the Hoka brand. Hoka is giving Nike a run for its money in the athletic footwear category. Hoka was ranked the No. 1 men's athletic footwear brand among Gen X (44-59 years old), and No. 2 for women, in L.E.K. Consulting's 2023 U.S. Footwear and Apparel Brand Heat Index.

Sales numbers back up the report. Hoka has surpassed $1 billion in annual revenue, and management believes it can grow into a multi-billion-dollar brand over time.

Deckers operates a profitable portfolio of brands that delivered a return of 852% over the last 10 years, compared to 158% for the S&P 500 index. After another 71% advance over the last 12 months, the stock is still reasonably valued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30 and remains a solid growth stock to hold for the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Celsius right now?

Before you buy stock in Celsius, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Celsius wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

John Ballard has positions in Celsius. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.