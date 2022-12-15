2 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Growth stocks aren't all the same, and it's fair to say that some may not recover from the period of volatility investors have witnessed over the past year. However, companies with strong businesses and industry tailwinds that can drive growth forward in the future are still abundant, even in the current market.

Let's take a look at two such stocks today that you may want to add to your buy list before the year is out.

1. DexCom

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) is an established leader in the diabetes care space, with a company history that spans more than three decades. Even as the S&P 500 has edged up by 7% in the past six months, DexCom has seen shares jump by more than 70% over that period.

The stock's strong performance in such a volatile environment goes back to the consistent demand for its products, its non-cyclical business, and a series of successive wins of which investors have taken note. The most recent was the long-awaited approval of the latest generation of its continuous glucose monitoring devices, the G7. The company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the G7 on Dec. 8, with the official launch set to follow in early 2023.

The approval covers all people aged two and up in the U.S. with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This FDA green light follows on the heels of ongoing regulatory approvals for the G7 globally and launches underway in the U.K., Hong Kong, Ireland, Austria, and Germany.

The launch of DexCom's latest continuous glucose monitoring device portends well for its future growth. The combination of an aging population and increased prevalence of diabetes expands the market over which it already wields a generous foothold. This follows on the heels of a decade of remarkable growth for DexCom, during which its annual revenue increased by roughly 2,400% and it delivered a total return of 3,300% for investors.

The company first became profitable in 2014. Since that time, it has been consistent in the black. Over the past three years alone, its annual earnings have risen by more than 50%. With analysts estimating that DexCom can grow its annual revenue by an average of more than 30% over the next five years, now looks like a wonderful time to capitalize on the healthcare stock's long-term growth story before the stock soars higher.

2. Fiverr

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has followed the trajectory of many growth-oriented businesses recently, with the stock trailing down about 74% over the past year. However, this decline isn't tied so much to alarm bells about the underlying business, but rather to broader investor sentiment around growth stocks and concerns about the effect a challenging macro environment could have on the business.

Fiverr's bread and butter is derived from transaction fees. These fees are a cut of the total task amount earned by the millions of freelancers on its platform who sell gigs to Fiverr's vast network of buyers. The good news is, Fiverr continues to steadily increase its "take" rate even in the current environment.

In the most recent quarter, Fiverr's take rate rose to 30%, a 160-basis-point improvement from the year-ago period. This was fueled by growing adoption of two newer Fiverr programs: Promoted Gigs, which allows freelancers to pay to advertise their services to clients, and Seller Plus, a paid, invite-only subscription service that enhances freelancer opportunities to grow their businesses.

Meanwhile, Fiverr's revenue, active buyers, and average spending per buyer all rose by respective amounts of 11%, 3%, and 12%, year over year. While the company is still not profitable, its net loss shrank considerably in the three-month period, with Fiverr reporting a net loss of $11.4 million, compared to a net loss of $42 million in the prior quarter.

The booming gig economy is set to realize a valuation of $455 billion next year. The reality is that even in a recessionary environment, businesses are more likely to see the benefit of hiring freelance talent even as they scale back on hiring initiatives. Wall Street seems optimistic about the company's long-term potential as well, with analysts estimating that Fiverr could grow its annual revenue by more than 120% over the next five years.

This would also bode extremely well for the stock, and long-term shareholders can benefit from this growth trajectory.

10 stocks we like better than DexCom

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DexCom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Rachel Warren has positions in DexCom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.