2 Boston Partners Mutual Funds for Maximum Returns

Established in 1995 Boston Partners is an investment company managing $103 billion in assets. Specializing in value equity and long/short equity investments, Boston Partners follows a disciplined approach that considers ESG factors to surpass index portfolios. It is headquartered in Boston with branches in New York, London, Los Angeles and Greenbrae. Boston Partners offer investment options such as U.S. Value, international and emerging markets, through mutual funds, institutional accounts, SMAs and ETFs. These aspects contribute to making Boston Partners a provider of innovative and reliable investment solutions.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen two Boston Partners mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Boston Partners Long/Short Rsrch Inv BPRRX fund invests in long positions for undervalued stocks and short positions for overvalued stocks as identified by its fund managers. BPRRX advisors invest in both long and short equity or convertible securities of companies irrespective of their company size.

Joseph F. Feeney has been the lead manager of BPRRX since Sep 29, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (1.7%), Wells Fargo & Co (1.7%) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (1.5%) as of Feb 29, 2024.

BPRRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 8.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.65%. BPRRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Boston Partners All Cap Value Inv BPAVX fund invests in equity securities, including common stocks of issuers across various capitalization ranges, chosen by the adviser for their value characteristics. BPAVX advisors also invest in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities.

Duilio R. Ramallo has been the lead manager of BPAVX since Dec 30, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Johnson & Johnson (2.2%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2%) and AbbVie Inc. (2%) as of Feb 29, 2024.

BPAVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.3% and 11.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.05%. BPAVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.