2 Boston Partners Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Boston Partners mutual funds were established in 1995. It managed assets worth $94 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. The company focuses on managing value equity and engaging in long/short equity investments following a structured approach that incorporates environmental, social and governance factors. With a team of 60 professionals located across the globe, Boston Partners caters to a client base and has consistently delivered favorable returns throughout different economic periods. These aspects contribute to making Boston Partners mutual funds an attractive choice for investment opportunities.

Investing in Boston Partners mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen two Boston Partners mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds provide a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Boston Partners Long/Short Rsrch Inv BPRRX fund invests in long positions for undervalued stocks and short positions for overvalued stocks as identified by its fund managers. BPRRX advisors invest in both long and short equity or convertible securities of companies irrespective of their company size.

Joseph F. Feeney has been the lead manager of BPRRX since Sep 29, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (1.6%), Wells Fargo & Co (1.5%) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (1.4%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

BPRRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.5% and 6.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.65%. BPRRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Boston Partners All Cap Value Inv BPAVX fund invests in equity securities, including common stocks of issuers across various capitalization ranges, chosen by the adviser for their value characteristics. BPAVX advisors also invest in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities.

Duilio R. Ramallo has been the lead manager of BPAVX since Dec 30, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Johnson & Johnson (2.4%), Alphabet Inc. (2%) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (1.9%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

BPAVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.7% and 10.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.05%. BPAVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.