2 Blue Chip Stocks To Watch For February 2023

Blue chip stocks are high-quality, well-established companies that have a long track record of stability and growth. These stocks are considered to be some of the safest investments in the stock market. As they are generally less volatile than other types of stocks. Blue chip stocks are often leaders in their respective industries and have a reputation for consistently delivering strong financial performance.

Investing in blue chip stocks can provide a number of benefits to investors. Firstly, these stocks are generally considered to be relatively low risk, meaning that investors are less likely to lose their capital. Additionally, blue-chip stocks tend to pay out a steady stream of dividends. This provides a reliable source of income for investors. Furthermore, these companies have the financial resources and expertise to weather economic downturns and continue to grow over time, providing a long-term investment opportunity.

In summary, blue chip stocks are a popular choice for investors looking for a balance between stability and growth. While they may not provide the high returns that some other types of stocks offer, they are generally considered to be a safe and reliable way to invest in the stock market. Whether you are a seasoned investor or just starting out, blue chip stocks can be an excellent addition to your investment portfolio. With this in mind, here are two blue-chip stocks to watch in the stock market this upcoming week.

Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now

AT&T (T Stock)

First up, AT&T Inc. (T) is a telecommunications giant that provides a wide range of services, including wireless communication, high-speed internet, and television services.

T Recent Stock News

At the end of last month, the company reported its 4th quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results. In the report, AT&T reported earnings of $0.61 per share on revenue of $31.3 billion. This was slightly above the consensus estimate of $0.59 per share. But the revenue was slightly below the expected $31.5 billion.

However, the company’s revenue was down by 23.5% compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Moving forward, AT&T has provided its earnings outlook for 2023, estimating earnings per share to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.45.

T Stock Chart

Over the last six months of trading, shares of T stock have increased by 5.71%. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, AT&T stock closed the day higher by 0.53%, at $19.07 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch In February 2023

Merck & Company (MRK Stock)

Second, Merck & Company Inc. (MRK) is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of prescription drugs. Merck’s focus on improving human health and its reputation for quality and innovation make it a popular choice among blue-chip investors.

MRK Recent Stock News

Just this month, Merck & Co. announces its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, Merck notched in Q4 2022 earnings of $1.62 per share, with revenue of $13.8 billion. For context, this was higher than the consensus earnings estimates, which were earnings of $1.56 per share and in line with the expected revenue of $13.8 billion.

Additionally, the company’s revenue showed growth of 2.3% compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Looking ahead, Merck provided its earnings outlook for 2023, estimating earnings per share to be in the range of $6.80 to $6.95 and revenue to be between $57.20 billion and $58.70 billion.

MRK Stock Chart

Looking at the last six months of trading, Merck & Co. stock has advanced by 22.08%. While, as of the end of trading on Friday, shares of MRK stock closed the day up 1.73% at $108.57 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.