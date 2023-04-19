2 Blue Chip Stocks For Your Mid-April 2023 Watchlist

What Are Blue Chip Stocks?

Blue chip stocks are the shares of large, well-established corporations. Generally, they have the reputation of having a lengthy track record of consistent earnings and a solid market reputation. These companies are often industry leaders in their respective industries, with a track record of being financially sound and impervious to market volatility. Blue chip stocks are frequently regarded as a safe and dependable investment option for investors, with a track record of continuously paying dividends and giving steady returns.

For investors seeking long-term growth and stability, investing in blue chip stocks can be a good choice. Blue chip firms are frequently well-positioned to weather economic downturns and market turbulence due to their size and market dominance.

Though, before investing, investors should thoroughly assess specific blue chip stocks, as even well-established corporations can undergo variations in performance and market value. Consider the company’s financials, competitive position in the market, and broader economic and industry factors that may affect its performance when evaluating blue chip companies. With that said, here are two blue chip stocks to watch in the stock market this month.

Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT Stock)

Starting off, Microsoft (MSFT) is a technology giant that produces and sells software, hardware, and other computer-related services. The company’s flagship product is the Windows operating system, which is used by a large percentage of personal computers worldwide. Microsoft also produces popular software such as Microsoft Office and has a growing presence in the cloud computing market with its Azure platform.

This week Microsoft announced its most recent news release. The tech giant has expanded its partnership with Epic, a leading electronic health record software provider, to integrate generative AI into healthcare. By combining the power of Azure OpenAI Service with Epic’s EHR software, the companies aim to enhance patient care, increase productivity, and improve financial integrity in health systems worldwide.

Since the start of 2023, shares of Microsoft stock have increased by 20.43% year-to-date. With that said, during Wednesday’s afternoon trading session, MSFT stock is inching higher on the day so far by 0.073% and is trading at $288.58 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Coca-Cola (KO Stock)

Next, Coca-Cola (KO) is a multinational beverage company that produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Minute Maid. The company also owns various other brands such as Powerade and Dasani.

Last month, Coca-Cola reported the timing of its 1st quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company will release its first quarter 2023 results on April 24, 2023, ahead of the stock market opening. To briefly recap, in Q4 2022, Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.45 per share, with revenue of $10.1 billion.

Year-to-date, KO stock is trading slightly higher on the year so far by 0.98%. Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, Coca-Cola stock is trading flat on the day so far at $63.56 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

