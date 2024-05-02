2 Biotech Stocks To Watch Today Amid Earnings

The biotech sector includes companies that utilize biological processes to develop technologies and products for a wide range of industries. This includes healthcare, agriculture, and environmental management. These companies often focus on innovative therapies, medical diagnostics, and genetic research. Biotech stocks are known for their high growth potential. This is primarily due to the revolutionary nature of their products and the increasing demand for advanced medical treatments.

Investing in biotech stocks offers the advantage of supporting advancements in medical research and potential blockbuster treatments. Which in turn, can lead to significant returns. However, these investments are also associated with high risks. The success of biotech companies often hinges on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and the ability to secure sufficient funding. As a result, this can be highly unpredictable. Additionally, biotech stocks are susceptible to market volatility and the impacts of scientific setbacks or breakthroughs.

Overall, while the biotech sector presents opportunities for substantial financial growth due to its dynamic innovation, investors should be prepared for possible instabilities. Careful consideration of a company’s pipeline strength, financial health, and the potential impact of its research are crucial. Diversification within the sector can also help mitigate some of the inherent risks of investing in biotech stocks. Keeping this on top of mind, let’s look at two biotech stocks to watch in the stock market following earnings today.

Biotech Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Today

Novo Nordisk (NVO Stock)

To begin, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a global healthcare company. The company specializes in pharmaceutical products and services related to diabetes care, including insulin and diabetes management devices. Novo Nordisk also has a growing presence in the obesity treatment market, as well as in hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy.

Today, Novo Nordisk announced a beat for its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Specifically, the company notched in earnings of $0.83 per share, along with revenue of $9.52 billion. This is compared to consensus estimates for the quarter which was an EPS estimate of $0.77 per share, on revenue estimates of $9.23 billion. In addition, revenue increased by 23.71% versus the same period, the previous year.

In 2024 thus far, shares of NVO stock have gained by 23.59% year-to-date. While, during Thursday morning’s trading session, Novo Nordisk stock is trading lower by 2.21% at $126.35 a share.

Moderna (MRNA Stock)

Next up, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a biotechnology company. The company is popular for its pioneering work in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. Moderna gained global prominence for its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the first and most effective vaccines available against the virus. Additionally, the company’s pipeline includes several candidates in clinical trials targeting a range of diseases. Including infectious diseases, cancer, and rare genetic disorders.

Also, Today, Moderna posted its first quarter 2024 financial results. Diving in, the company reported a loss per share of $3.07, on revenue of $167 million. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates for Q1 2024, which were a loss of $3.58 per share, on revenue expectations of $97.5 million.

Year-to-date, shares of Moderna stock have jumped higher by 5.42% so far. Moreover, during Thursday morning’s trading action, MRNA stock is trading up 6.92% on the day, trading at $119.17 a share.

