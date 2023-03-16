2 Biotech Stocks To Watch In March 2022

The biotech industry is a rapidly growing sector. The sector focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies, drugs, and medical technologies. Biotech companies often utilize advanced scientific techniques. These include techniques such as gene editing and immunotherapy. This is done to create innovative solutions to some of the world’s most challenging diseases and medical conditions.

Investing in biotech stocks can be an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to a high-growth industry. Biotech stocks can offer substantial returns, but they also come with a high level of risk. The success of biotech companies often depends on the success of their clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and market adoption. This makes them highly susceptible to volatility.

To invest in biotech stocks, investors should carefully research the underlying science and technology, the management team, and the financial performance of the company. Additionally, the industry is highly dependent on the success of individual companies and products. As with any investment, it is important to have a long-term perspective and to understand the risks involved before investing in biotech stocks. Considering this, here are two trending biotech stocks to watch in the stock market this month.

Biotech Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT Stock)

First, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is a biotech company that specializes in developing gene therapies and RNA-based therapeutics for rare and infectious diseases. Its primary focus is on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other genetic diseases.

Just today, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has scheduled an advisory committee meeting for the company’s gene therapy, SRP-9001, in advance of the May 29, 2023, regulatory action date. SRP-9001 is an investigational gene therapy that is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare and progressive genetic disease. This announcement suggests that the FDA is taking a closer look at SRP-9001 and will be seeking additional input and feedback from external experts before making a decision.

Year-to-date, shares of SRPT stock have increased by 19.89%. However, following this news release, SRPT stock has sunk during after-hours trading by 20.16% at $119.50 a share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN Stock)

Second, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is a biotech company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. Its portfolio includes leading drugs such as Eylea, Dupixent, and Libtayo.

Last month, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported its 4th quarter of 2022 financial results. Specifically, the company announced Q4 2022 earnings of $10.96 per share, with revenue of $3.4 billion. This came in better than analysts’ consensus estimates for the 4th quarter, which were earnings of $8.18 per share, and revenue estimates of $3.2 billion.

Since the beginning of the new year, shares of REGN stock have advanced by 4.06%. Meanwhile, as of Thursday’s closing bell, REGN stock closed the day down by 1.39% at $749.75 a share.

