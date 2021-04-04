2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

In order to become a millionaire from a single stock, you'd have to invest $10,000 and that stock would have to go up 100-fold. Is that possible? Yes, of course. What we're describing is a company that goes from a market cap of $1 billion or $2 billion, to a market cap of $100 billion or $200 billion. Believe it or not, that happens all the time.

Here are two small-cap companies that might make that journey. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) is revolutionizing the way pharmaceutical companies can market their drugs to doctors. And Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) offers a virtual platform for mental health coaching. Let's find out why these two stocks have the potential for massive outperformance in the years ahead.

1. OptimizeRx: $891 million market cap

The COVID-19 health crisis has accelerated the shift to the OptimizeRx virtual platform. Historically, pharmaceutical companies would hire sales reps to visit doctors and educate them about new medications or devices hitting the market. Big pharma spends $20 billion a year marketing to healthcare providers, and $4 billion of that spend is digital.

Today most of our medical records are kept securely online in the form of electronic health records (EHR). Ninety percent of doctors use EHR every day, averaging 5.9 hours a day. So if you want to market to doctors, you need to meet them where they are. OptimizeRx has developed a digital health platform that allows drug companies to reach doctors whenever they look up a patient's records online.

There are over 500 EHR software providers, and the market is highly fragmented. OptimizeRx has developed a network of over 370 EHR providers, reaching 60% of prescribing physicians and 66% of insured patients. Using OptimizeRx, pharmaceutical companies can target doctors with marketing materials at specific points in the clinical workflow.

The company is growing like gangbusters. The client list is a "who's who" of big pharma -- AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, Pfizer -- the list goes on and on. And sales are skyrocketing, with revenue shooting up 122% in the fourth quarter. And the company achieved profitability for the quarter. While it's early days, the stock has been on fire, running up 502% in the last year. And the stock is relatively cheap given its growth rates, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 18.

2. Ontrak: $572 million market cap

Another way the internet is disrupting healthcare is via virtual healthcare coaching. Last year, Teladoc Health acquired Livongo Health for $18.5 billion. Livongo provides virtual healthcare in the diabetes space. Ontrak, while far smaller, is carving out space in a new market for internet coaching that helps people who are dealing with addiction, depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues.

What's exciting about this disrupter is how much of the $188 billion worldwide market for behavioral rehabilitation might move online -- all of it. This is not physical therapy, this is helping people deal with health issues like anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. And what's so powerful about the Ontrak model is that the company uses artificial intelligence to find the subscribers in a healthcare plan who might benefit from its coaching tools. This early engagement is far cheaper for insurers than paying for rehab in a clinic. Ontrak's program is trying to reach the 5.7% of insured patients who account for 44% of healthcare costs.

Ninety-seven percent of Ontrak members have not received any behavioral health services in the previous year. By finding and reaching out to these members early, Ontrak is able to inspire behavioral changes that keep people from falling off the wagon completely. This program is highly beneficial to those who receive the coaching, and it saves health insurance companies money.

Ontrak's quarterly revenue growth has been on fire, zooming up 148% in the most recent period. The stock recently took a major hit when Aetna announced that it would be canceling its contract with Ontrak this June. The company is now projecting $100 million in revenue for 2021, roughly 20% growth, escalating back up to 100% growth in 2022 as it makes up the loss of the Aetna revenue.

OTRK data by YCharts

While losing Aetna as a customer was painful, it was likely a one-off. That's because at Aetna, the behavioral health unit does not get credit for any cost savings, so Ontrak was just a cost for the division without any benefit. As Ontrak CEO Terren Peizer put it on the earnings call, this situation is "unique to all of our other customers and the industry generally. It's kind of an old model that we don't see elsewhere."

The good news is that Ontrak is an exceedingly cheap stock right now, with a P/S ratio of six. Both Ontrak and OptimizeRx have enviable 100% growth rates and massive opportunities to transform healthcare. While it's unlikely that one stock will make you a millionaire, these two small-caps are both first movers in healthcare sectors that are ripe for disruption, with massive opportunities over the next decade. For those reasons, I'm bullish.

