2 Billion Reasons to Love CRISPR Therapeutics Right Now

Key Points

CRISPR Therapeutics is still losing money, but it has an expanding pipeline.

The biotech is seeing growing sales from its one product, Casgevy.

It also has other promising drug candidates in its pipeline.

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CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pioneering biotech company, but it isn't yet a profitable one. That's why its shares are down slightly so far this year.

There are plenty of reasons, though, to be bullish on the stock, not the least of which is its improved cash position. The company had nearly $2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of 2025.

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That kind of cushion gives the company breathing room to ramp up sales of its only approved gene-editing therapy, Casgevy, which is used as a one-time treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Casgevy, priced at $2.2 million per treatment, had $116 million in 2025 sales, including $54 million in the fourth quarter alone, indicating its sales are accelerating. Still, the company lost $578.6 million last year.

Casgevy is just the start

CRISPR gene-editing has the potential to cure patients of disease, not just treat them. Casgevy has already shown it can be a functional cure. The problem, for now, is that Casgevy is very expensive and treats only a small portion of the population.

However, CRISPR already has five other therapies in clinical trials in its pipeline, including those with much larger markets. The biotech company's strong cash position gives it time to bring some of these therapies through the approval process.

The three with the broadest promise are CXT310 and CXT320 for cardiovascular disease and CTX112 for various cancers and autoimmune disorders. CTX310 and CTX320 are "in vivo" gene-editing treatments, meaning they are designed to edit genes directly in the body. Both therapies aim to reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering blood lipids in the liver.

CTX112, more commonly known as zugo-cel (short for zugocaptagene geleucel), is CRISPR Therapeutics' next-generation "off-the-shelf" (allogeneic) CAR T-cell therapy. It is being tested on autoimmune disorders such as lupus and systemic sclerosis, two rare diseases, but it is also seen as a potential therapy to treat B-cell cancers, the most common type of blood cancers in the U.S.

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James Halley has positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.