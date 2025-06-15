2 Biggest Money Mistakes Newlyweds Make, According to Rachel Cruze

Here we are in summer (or just about), the most popular wedding season of the year second to autumn. Droves of couples will be flocking to the altar — and dishing out big chunks of change for weddings. In 2024, the average wedding in the U.S. cost $33,000. Spending that much on an event could be a financial mistake in itself, but there’s a less obvious one that creeps up after tying the knot.

Financial expert Rachel Cruze recently posted a video on her YouTube channel discussing the biggest mistakes newlyweds make in their first year of marriage. These are the two major financial no-nos Cruze sees newly married couples making.

Treating Challenges You Have Now as Permanent Problems

When you’re joining your life with another person in just about every way, including financially, you’re bound to come across challenges. Often, couples treat these challenges as permanent roadblocks. But this is the very beginning of your union. You have time to work things out.

“If both parties are coming to the table saying, ‘We want to continue to grow and to learn and to create a better marriage’ — everything is overcomeable.”

Not Combining Finances

Cruze has noted in the past that her adamant stance on couples combining finances (she believes this is a must) is controversial. She perceives newlyweds who don’t combine finances as making a “huge mistake.”

“If there is an issue in your marriage — I’m talking big things like addiction, or secrets being withheld or affairs … then absolutely,” Cruze said. “But other than that, you guys, combining your finances when you get married to say, “Yes, we are one, as a team,’ does so much — not just for your money, but for the way you’re approaching this relationship with this other person.”

