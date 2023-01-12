2 Big Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is struggling with the crypto winter like every other cryptocurrency company, but it has some surprises up its sleeve. The USDC stablecoin will provide hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue this year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking could have a big impact starting in Q4 2022. Travis covers why investors shouldn't overlook these bullish signs.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 9, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.