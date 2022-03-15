InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips





What do you do when inflation eats away at your balance sheet? Buybacks usually make sense, but today’s volatile market throws a wrench into that. What about mergers and acquisitions? That’s a non-starter when most investments are trading at frothy valuations.

So how do institutions solve their balance sheet problem? With crypto.

The concept of cryptocurrency is becoming broadly accepted by institutions with deep pockets, as exemplified by accounting giant KPMG who recently added Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) to its balance sheet. Could this lead to a long-term crypto rally?

Luke sees this boding well for the crypto universe at large, and not just Bitcoin.

The post 2 Big Bitcoin Tailwinds Sparking a Super Rally in Cryptos appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.