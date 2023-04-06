2 Best Stocks to Beat the Market, 4/6/23

TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool helps identify stocks that have a greater chance of outperforming the market. The tool considers eight different factors, including analyst ratings, technical analysis, and insider activity, among others, and assigns a score to stocks between 1 and 10, with 10 being the best.

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are two such stocks that recently landed a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Year-to-date, both of these stocks have outperformed the 6.5% rally in the S&P 500 (SPX) by a remarkable margin.

Let’s delve deeper into each stock.

Civitas Resources, Inc.

Oil company Civitas was added to the Perfect 10 list yesterday. Our data shows hedge funds are currently bullish on the stock, as they bought 257K shares of the company last quarter. The stock also exhibits Bullish blogger sentiment. Further, CIVI stock has a Very Positive signal from retail investors. On the fundamentals side, it has generated a 24.89% return on equity (ROE) over the trailing 12 months.

The company is making smooth progress with its development plans in Colorado. The company was successful in securing the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission's approval for the development of 151 new wells in the area as part of its Box Elder Comprehensive Area Plan. The approval should assist the company in generating additional revenues in the near future.

Furthermore, the stock’s dividend yield of 10.1% attracts the attention of income investors. In February, Civitas hiked its variable dividend by 13.8% to $1.65 per share and also announced a $1 billion share repurchase program.

Is Civitas a Buy?

CIVI stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on four Buy and one Hold recommendations. The average price target of $81.20 implies 13.1% upside potential from current levels. The stock has gained 35.3% so far in 2023.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Biopharmaceutical company Sarepta carries a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” The stock enjoys 100% bullish blogger sentiment and Very Positive crowd wisdom. It also has a Positive News Sentiment on TipRanks.

The company’s topline growth might be supported by the approval of Sarepta’s gene therapy, SRPT-9001. The company said it expects the therapy to contribute $4 billion in peak annual sales. Moreover, Sarepta’s strong cash position is another positive factor.

Should You Buy SRPT Stock?

Wall Street is optimistic about SRPT stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buy and three Hold recommendations. The average price target of $170.26 implies 23.8% upside potential from current levels. The stock is up 10.2% so far in 2023.

Concluding Thoughts

Investors looking for stocks with strong potential for growth may want to look at Civitas and Sarepta. The perfect Smart Score on TipRanks, bullish analysts’ sentiments, and robust fundamentals suggest that these stocks could outperform the broad market averages. Additionally, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to identify top stocks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.