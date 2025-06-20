The 2 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 Right Now

We are in a pivotal moment where new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics could dramatically change the job market and make it harder to build wealth through employment. It is still unclear how this will play out over the long term. But this trend means it is more important than ever for people to acquire equity in public stocks to maintain access to the wealth-creating potential of big businesses.

Let's explore why a $1,000 bet on shares in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Realty Income (NYSE: O) could help investors preserve and grow their portfolios in this rapidly evolving economic landscape.

1. Amazon

With a market cap of $2.29 trillion, Amazon is already one of the largest companies in the world, and it isn't hard to see why. The diversified technology giant has had its fingers in many different megatrends, ranging from e-commerce to cloud computing, allowing it to achieve an incredible level of scale. Generative AI could unlock the next leg of growth.

Amazon's AI strategy has two parts. One side focuses on providing computing power to other enterprises through its cloud services segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The second involves using AI technology internally to boost business efficiency and customer satisfaction.

According to CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon is already using generative AI in "virtually every corner" of its operations. Much of these efforts focus on relatively minor improvements like shopping assistants and automated product detail pages. But investors should probably be most excited about the potential for workforce reductions. Management believes AI will allow Amazon to shrink its workforce even further over the coming years, allowing for dramatic profit growth even if its top line plateaus.

With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 33, Amazon stock trades for a slight premium over the S&P 500's average of 29. But that looks fair, considering the company's dominant brand and profit growth potential.

2. Realty Income

Unlike Amazon, Realty Income probably won't get a massive direct boost from AI technology -- although it has partnered with Digital Realty to build data centers. Nevertheless, the company is an excellent bet in this changing economy because its stable and diversified real estate portfolio helps ensure its business can thrive, no matter what happens.

Since launching with its first client (a Taco Bell restaurant) in 1969, Realty Income has grown to become a behemoth in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, managing a portfolio of around 15,600 commercial properties across the U.S. and Europe. Its revenue streams are safe and reliable because of its use of net leases, which shift operational expenses like property tax, maintenance, and insurance to the tenant.

The company also focuses on consumer defensive clients like grocery stores, dollar stores, and auto repair shops, which should maintain their business strength, even in a bad economy.

In recent years, high interest rates have caused Realty Income's shares to underperform because of its capital-intensive business model. That said, it has continued to reliably increase its dividend payout, which now stands at a whopping 5.6% -- well above the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

Which stock is best for you?

Amazon and Income Realty are both excellent places to put $1,000, and they would fit nicely into a diversified portfolio. That said, they serve different investment strategies. Despite its vast size, Amazon is still the more growth-oriented pick because of its ability to implement AI-driven improvements to its operations. Realty Income is better for investors who want a safer and more defensive stock that will generate most of its returns through its large dividend payment.

