2 Best Mutual Funds to Gain 5G Fixed Wireless Access

The demand for fast, reliable and fixed access to the Internet has pushed into the market fixed wireless access (FWA), the latest in wireless network technologies. The biggest advantage of the technology is its cost-effectiveness, which makes it easily penetrable even in rural areas across the world, thus narrowing the vast digital divide created by accessibility options before.

Telecom operators and network service providers are putting significant effort into making the technology accessible everywhere. So, this would be the best time to invest in two mutual funds that are heavily invested in telecom operators and equipment vendors.

5G FWA Has Good Momentum Ahead, Here’s Why

Diving deeper into technology and the growth it promises, one may note that FWA is a type of wireless broadband data communication between two destinations. The two locations are usually connected via wireless access devices and equipment that are fixed, thus bringing down the cost of network communication even in remote areas.

With the advent of 5G fixed wireless access, the technology is poised become even more advantageous. This is because 5G FWA offers faster connectivity, which enables data speeds much higher than current broadband standards. In addition, it doesn’t require any engineering works at customers’ end, thus offering easy access and cost-effective service.

According to data by MarketsandMarkets, the 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to be $46,366 million by 2026 versus $396 million in 2019, registering a compound annual growth rate of 97.47%.

Major players in the 5G fixed wireless access market comprise Orange S.A., Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Cisco, T-Mobile US, Cohere Technologies, Inc. Ericsson, Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm Technologies.

Funds to Buy

This is why one could consider two funds that are invested in some of the companies with 5G fixed wireless access operations mentioned above. These funds carry a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). In addition, the minimum initial investment for these funds is within $5,000.

We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance but also on the likely future success of the fund.

The question here is why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio (FWRLX) fund aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are engaged in operations related to wireless communications services or products. The non-diversified fund mostly invests in common stocks of companies. FWRLX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

This Sector-Tech product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund’s returns are 12% over the 3-year and 10.5% of the 5-year period. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other #1 and #2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio fund, as of the last filing, allocates its assets in top two major groups — Large Growth and Foreign Stock. Further, as of the last filing, Orange, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc were among the top holdings for FWRLX.

FWRLX was incepted on Sep 21, 2000 and is managed by Fidelity. Matthew Drukker has managed the fund since Oct 28, 2016. The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.81% and requires a minimum initial investment of $0.

Fidelity Advisor Telecommunications Fund Class A (FTUAX) aims for capital appreciation. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies engaged in activities in the telecommunication sector. The non-diversified fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies. FTUAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

This Sector-Tech product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund’s returns are 2.8% over the 3-year and 5.5% of the 5-year period. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other #1 and #2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Advisor Telecommunications Fund Class A, as of the last filing, allocates its assets in top two major groups — Large Growth and Large Value. Further, as of the last filing, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc. were among the top holdings for FTUAX.

FTUAX was incepted on Dec 12, 2006 and is managed by Fidelity. Matthew Drukker has managed the fund since Jan 31, 2013. The fund carries an expense ratio of 1.18% and requires a minimal initial investment of $0.

