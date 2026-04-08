The 2 Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now. They Could Soar 35% and 50%, According to Wall Street.

Key Points

Upward revisions to forward earnings forecasts often drive share price appreciation, and analysts have revised estimates for Palantir and Micron much higher in recent weeks.

Palantir is emerging as the standard in enterprise AI platforms due to its unique software architecture, and the company's revenue growth has accelerated in 10 straight quarters.

Micron’s diversification across DRAM, HBM, and NAND memory is allowing the company to capitalize on a severe supply shortage caused by intense demand for AI infrastructure.

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Year to date, analysts have raised first-quarter earnings estimates across technology stocks more significantly than any other market sector, and upward revisions over the last month have been particularly pronounced in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).

Upward revisions to forward earnings estimates are often a catalyst for share price appreciation, but Palantir and Micron have declined modestly in the last month. I think that discrepancy creates an attractive buying opportunity. And most Wall Street analysts agree:

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Palantir's median target price of $200 per share implies 35% upside from its current share price of $148.

Micron's median target price of $550 per share implies 50% upside from its current share price of $365.

Here's what investors should know about these artificial intelligence stocks.

1. Palantir Technologies

Palantir develops data integration and analytics platforms for government agencies, especially those in the defense and intelligence sectors, and commercial organizations. The company also provides an adjacent artificial intelligence platform called AIP, which lets developers integrate large language models into agents and business processes.

Palantir distinguishes itself with unique software. Most analytics products are built around reporting and visualization features, but Palantir designed its platforms around a decision-making framework called an ontology. That makes AIP particularly effective in automating operations. AIP turns raw data into informed decisions, not tables and charts.

Palantir reported strong financial results in the fourth quarter. Revenue increased 70% to $1.4 billion, the tenth consecutive acceleration, and non-GAAP net income increased 79% to $0.25 per diluted share. The company also achieved a record Rule of 40 score of 127%, which is unprecedented across the software industry.

Palantir is down 28% from its high, but the stock could rebound once macroeconomic uncertainty dissipates. In the last 90 days, upward revisions to adjusted forward earnings forecasts have raised the consensus estimate for the current year by 30% to $1.31 per diluted share. That implies 75% growth from the prior year.

Admittedly, the current valuation of 197 times adjusted earnings is still very expensive. But Palantir beat the consensus earnings estimate by an average of 15% during the last six quarters. If that trend continues, the company could grow into its expensive valuation. Palantir's execution has been so impressive that I think risk-tolerant investors should own a small position despite the current price tag.

2. Micron Technology

Micron develops memory and storage solutions for personal computers, mobile devices, data center servers, and automotive systems. The company specializes in DRAM memory products, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and NAND flash memory products. All three types are used to power artificial intelligence systems, and prices have soared due to a severe supply shortage.

Micron reported exceptional financial results in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended in February). Revenue increased 196% to $23.8 billion, driven by record sales across its DRAM, HBM, and NAND businesses. And non-GAAP earnings increased 682% to $12.20 per diluted share. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra expects another round of "significant records" in the current quarter.

Micron is down 21% from its high, but (like Palantir) the stock could rebound as soon as the macroeconomic backdrop stabilizes and investors rotate back into growth stocks. Over the last 90 days, upward revisions to forward adjusted earnings forecasts have raised the consensus estimate for the current fiscal year by 70% to $57.11 per diluted share. That implies 588% growth from the previous year.

As a caveat, memory chip sales are notoriously cyclical. Micron is currently benefiting from an unprecedented supply shortage created by insatiable demand for AI infrastructure. But history says the supply shortage will eventually become a supply glut, at which point chip prices will fall. As a result, Wall Street estimates adjusted earnings will increase at a much slower pace of 13% annually through fiscal 2029. Even accounting for that, the current valuation of 16 times adjusted earnings looks attractive.

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Trevor Jennewine has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.