Markets
FUBO

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in April

April 10, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Parkev Tatevosian for The Motley Fool ->

Investors might be kicking the tires on these two growth stocks, wondering if the price crash is a buying opportunity. This video will lay out why investors should avoid buying these two growth stocks.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 7, 2023. The video was published on April 8, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Skillz and fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUBO
SKLZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.