2 Bear Market Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

While healthcare stocks may not elicit the same excitement from investors that other higher-growth sectors do, this space features a significant collection of companies with attractive track records of driving returns in many different types of markets.

In general, healthcare-centric businesses tend to be more resilient in recessions and bear markets because consumers still need the products these businesses sell, regardless of the economic environment of the moment.

On that note, here are two top healthcare stocks that could make investors richer in 2022 -- and well beyond.

1. Johnson & Johnson

With a company history that stretches back more 136 years and counting, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has seen its fair share of market and economic cycles. Nonetheless, the company has continued to grow and diversify its core portfolio of businesses while delivering stable returns and portfolio growth to long-term shareholders throughout the years.

For medical devices used in everything from orthopedic procedures to trauma surgeries to thoracic surgeries, to life-saving medicines across disease areas ranging from immunology to oncology, to its vast portfolio of daily use brands, Johnson and Johnson's business isn't one that's going to be heavily impacted by changes in consumer spending or the broader market environment.

People are still going to need surgeries, vaccines, medicines, and everyday household items, no matter what is happening out in the world or with the economy.

This bodes especially well for a company like Johnson & Johnson that has become such a mainstay in the various markets in which it operates and has such a high level of brand awareness with consumers. Over the past decade, J&J's revenue and net income have grown by respective amounts of 40% and 92%, while the stock has delivered a total return of more than 230% to shareholders.

The upcoming spinoff of its consumer health business from its pharmaceutical and medical device businesses can enable strong trajectories of growth for each independent company (both of which will be publicly traded and pay out dividends), and both of which can benefit long-term shareholders in the years ahead.

With a dividend that yields 2.6%, and one which Johnson & Johnson has increased every year for 60 consecutive years and counting, this healthcare stock is one you can buy and truly hold on to forever.

2. Globus Medical

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) is a medical device company with a broad portfolio of products that target musculoskeletal disorders. These products include surgical instruments used in highly delicate spinal surgeries, implants used in hip and knee reconstruction, and its robotic navigation platform the ExcelsiusGPS that can be paired with any imaging system for various spinal surgeries.

Globus Medical recently launched its Excelsius3D imaging system, which integrates seamlessly with the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation platform, and is designed to facilitate various types of 2D and 3D imaging for both pediatric and adult patients. While the rollout of the Excelsius3D imaging system is still in relatively early days, this can provide an additional durable source of balance sheet growth for Globus Medical in the years ahead.

In the most recent quarter, Globus Medical's total net sales of $254 million jumped 11% year over year. Its net income represented a less than 1% increase from the prior-year period but totaled a healthy $47 million for the three-month period.

Looking back over a more prolonged period, the essential nature of the products and services that Globus Medical manufactures and sells have enabled it to deliver strong, sustained growth over the years. In the past decade, its annual revenue and net income have risen by respective amounts of 150% and 100%. The stock has also delivered a total return of more than 500% for investors in that same period.

Long-term investors seeking to fortify their portfolio in the current environment and beyond should definitely take a second look at this durable-growth business.

