2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $100 Right Now

Key Points

Viking Therapeutics doesn't have any approved products in its portfolio, but VK2735 has shown encouraging weight loss results in clinical trials.

PayPal's growth has been poor in recent quarters, but the company has been making moves that could give its business a boost in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics ›

Why spend a fortune on expensive stocks when there are still tons of bargain buys available in the market? The key thing is to focus on stocks that have low valuations and promising growth prospects. Buying these types of stocks today and just hanging on could lead to terrific returns down the road.

While price is not the same as value, a couple of stocks that trade at less than $100 right now that could make for underrated buys are Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Here's what you need to know about these stocks, and why they're worth buying today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Viking Therapeutics

Shares of healthcare stock Viking Therapeutics finished last week at just under $34. Its market cap is $3.8 billion, and its return over the past 12 months has been mild, at just 4%.

The big risk with Viking is that it doesn't generate any revenue right now. But there's plenty of hope for growth investors that it will get an approved GLP-1 weight loss product at some point in the future. The company is in the midst of phase 3 trials for its VK2735 subcutaneous treatment, which has been demonstrating encouraging results in clinical trials thus far. In a 13-week trial, participants lost an average of 14.7% of their weight on the highest dosage.

Back in August of last year, however, investors went into all-out panic mode because of news of high discontinuation rates for the oral version of VK2735 (it's earlier in development than the subcutaneous version). The stock crashed an incredible 40%. But the drug is still in development, and a high discontinuation rate can be due to myriad issues. The drug didn't lead to a concerning injury or side effect. The market grossly overreacted and the stock has rallied since then. I predicted shortly afterward that the stock would double in value within the next 12 months, and it still looks on track to do so.

Approval of a GLP-1 drug or even just the anticipation of it could lead to a surge in Viking's value. Not only could approval mean billions in potential revenue for the business, but it could also lead to an acquisition as large healthcare companies have been chomping at the bit to get in on the GLP-1 gold rush. There's risk with Viking's stock, but there's also some tremendous potential upside.

PayPal

Fintech stock PayPal entered this week trading at less than $60. At a market cap of $54 billion, this is a much more established stock to own than Viking, yet it has lost 36% of its value in the past 12 months.

There's a rising number of payment options in the market, and investors are growing concerned about PayPal's ability to remain a leader in the payments industry. But with more than 45% market share, it still remains the go-to payment option for more than 430 million active users. The simplicity of sending PayPal payments and the comfort people have in the name give it a strong advantage over other options.

While business isn't doing terribly well and its growth rate has been falling in recent years, economic conditions also aren't strong, either. As those improve, so too could PayPal's growth rate. Meanwhile, the company is putting itself in a position to take advantage of new opportunities, such as its partnership with OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT. The partnership will enable merchants to sell their products through the chatbot.

PayPal is also working on expanding the use of its Venmo app so that it's utilized for everyday purchases rather than just transferring money between friends. The company has begun offering cash back for the Venmo debit card at major retailers as an incentive to help increase spending.

Trading at just 11 times earnings, PayPal is a deeply discounted stock worth buying today. The business is still in good shape, and while its growth rate is in just the single digits, management is making an effort to strengthen that.

Should you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $470,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends Viking Therapeutics and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.