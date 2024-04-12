2 Bank Stocks To Watch In April 2024

The financial sector encompasses a broad range of institutions, including banks, investment funds, insurance companies, and brokerage firms. Banks form the core of this sector, offering essential services such as lending, deposit holding, and asset management. They play a pivotal role in the economy by facilitating payments, extending credit, and managing risk. Investing in bank stocks is often seen as a reflection of the overall health of the economy, as these institutions are closely tied to economic cycles.

Investing in bank stocks has several advantages. These stocks are known for providing regular dividends, which can be attractive to income-seeking investors. Banks often have large, established customer bases and hold significant physical and financial assets, which can provide stability and resilience in diverse market conditions. Additionally, during periods of rising interest rates, banks can benefit from wider net interest margins, potentially boosting profitability.

However, there are also disadvantages to consider. Bank stocks are highly sensitive to economic changes and can be volatile during financial crises or periods of economic uncertainty. Regulatory changes can also impact profitability and operations significantly. Furthermore, with the increasing role of technology and fintech companies in financial services, traditional banks face growing competition, which can affect their market share and profitability. Investors should carefully assess these factors alongside their personal investment goals and risk tolerance before investing in bank stocks. As a result, here are two bank stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Bank Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

(NYSE: JPM) Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM Stock)

Kicking things off, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is one of the oldest financial institutions in the United States. JPMorgan Chase provides various financial services including investment banking, financial transaction processing, asset management, and private banking. Its broad client base includes governments, other financial institutions, small businesses, and individuals.

Just today, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2024 financial results. In detail, the company reported Q1 2024 earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $66.29 billion. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates which were an EPS of $4.18 on revenue estimates of $40.78 billion. In addition, revenue increased by 21.32% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, shares of JPM stock are up 9.22%. While, during Friday morning’s trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co stock opened lower by 3.93% on the day so far, trading at $187.62 a share.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC Stock)

Second, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company. Today, the company is one of the largest banks in the United States. In detail, Wells Fargo & Company offers banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance services across North America and internationally.

Also today, Wells Fargo & Company announced a beat for its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Getting right into it, Wells Fargo & Company reported Q1 2024 earnings of $1.26 per share, with revenue of $31.48 billion. This is versus consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings estimates of $1.10 per share, and revenue estimates of $20.17 billion. Additionally, revenue grew by 17.67% compared to the same period, the prior year.

In 2024 so far, shares of WFC stock are up 15.05% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Friday morning’s trading action, Wells Fargo & Company stock is trading slightly lower on the day by 0.28% at $56.53 a share.

