2 Assets That Will Soar in Value During Trump’s Presidency, According to Grant Cardone

If the stock market rally that occurred right after former President Donald Trump won the election is any indication of what his presidential term will look like, investors should be very happy for the next four years. Grant Cardone, a private equity fund manager and real estate investor, believes that this will be the case.

“Donald Trump loves low interest rates, Donald Trump hates taxes and Donald Trump loves to see people make money,” he told GOBankingRates. “So investors, he is going to reward people for investing. The stock market is going to love him because he’s not going to let anybody touch capital gains.”

But it’s not just stocks that Cardone expects see big gains for over the coming years. He recommends investing in two other assets that he predicts will soar in value during the Trump administration.

Cryptocurrency

Cardone — who has sent a proposal to the Trump administration to implement a federal program, Make Americans Wealthy Again, which would teach financial basics to all Americans — believes that cryptocurrency will be a wise investment during Trump’s term.

“The people should start looking at crypto,” he said. “I think Donald Trump is going to be the most pro-crypto, particularly Bitcoin, president, that we’ve ever seen. I think he’s going to embrace it as a new technology.”

Real Estate

Cardone also believes that real estate investors will see big gains during a Trump presidency.

“[Trump] is always going to be friendly to real estate,” he said. “If you’re a real estate person, you’ve got to love Donald Trump’s presidency. That’s where him and his family made their fortunes.”

Cardone said that investing in real estate will likely become more affordable during Trump’s term, because he believes that Trump will lower interest rates.

“He’s going to put his foot on Jerome Powell’s throat and say, ‘Go to zero interest rates,'” Cardone said. “He believes, and I believe, that the government should actually control, or at least have influence over interest rates.”

