2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

The election is finally over. Whether you were happy with the results or not, we can all probably agree that the political ads mercifully ending is a massive relief. Finally, I can watch a football game in peace. So let's get back to the business at hand, finding excellent companies to invest in and building wealth. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the rage in tech, and these investments haven't peaked. Far from it.

Bloomberg reports that Big Tech companies plan major ramp-ups in capital expenditures (capex) on data centers and other AI-related tech to the tune of $200 billion in 2025. This is an increase of more than 20% from this year and more than 80% from 2023. No one knows for sure which companies will be the winners in the long run (that's why you don't put all your eggs in one basket), but here are two companies with the ingredients to make it happen.

Micron

When you think of memory, think of Micron (NASDAQ: MU). Micron supplies DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (flash memory) to computers, smartphones, tablets, automotive systems, and data centers, among others. As mentioned above, the data center opportunities are vast. High-bandwidth memory (HBM), an advanced DRAM configuration, is critical to modern data centers because of its speed and efficiency. Micron expects the addressable market for HBM to grow 600% from $4 billion in 2023 to over $25 billion in 2025. Micron forecasts "multiple billions" in HBM sales alone in fiscal 2025.

In total, DRAM delivered $17.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024, a 60% year-over-year increase, while total sales hit $25 billion on 62% year-over-year growth. The company converted 34% of sales, or $8.5 billion, into operating cash flow and earned $1.30 in diluted earnings per share (EPS).

The biggest risk to an investment in Micron is that the company's results can be cyclical; however, the intense data center demand indicates an upcycle. As evidence, analysts expect a significant ramp to nearly $9 of EPS in fiscal 2025 and even higher in fiscal 2026, as depicted below.

28 of 31 analysts rate the stock a buy or strong buy with an average price target 26% above the current price of $113 as of the date of this writing. Micron is poised to capitalize on increased demand from AI and could benefit investors tremendously.

CrowdStrike

Protecting internal systems is top of mind for C-suite executives everywhere. Breaches are costly to the pocketbook and reputations. The threats only increase with generative AI models and infrastructure. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is an entirely cloud-based cybersecurity leader that utilizes AI to protect systems. It recently launched CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services, which protects AI systems specifically.

While CrowdStrike has been a household name for investors for years, it recently became famous worldwide, but not in a positive way. Its ill-advised update in July caused massive problems for many systems, including airlines that delayed or canceled thousands of flights and caused chaos at airports. This was damaging to CrowdStrike's reputation, but not fatally so. The company is still financially performing well, and this incident should soon be in the rear-view mirror. Still, investors should consider the risk of further fallout when deciding how much to allocate to the stock.

As shown below, CrowdStrike's revenue and free cash flow have risen precipitously since the company went public.

The 32% free-cash-flow margin is impressive, and the company achieved operating profitability on a GAAP basis in recent quarters.

The outage caused the stock to tumble, and it remains well under its valuation before the incident, as shown below.

CRWD PS Ratio data by YCharts

CrowdStrike believes it has a $100 billion addressable market now that will balloon to $225 billion by 2028. This gives the company enormous potential for continued growth for many years. The security incident could have some further fallout; however, the dip in the stock could be an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $904,692!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Bradley Guichard has positions in CrowdStrike and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.