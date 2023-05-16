2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks For Your May 2023 Watchlist

The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seen a remarkable shift and expansion recently. This is due to amazing advancements in several areas, like machine learning, deep learning, understanding human language (known as natural language processing), and computer vision. Now, AI has become a key part of many areas we see every day – think of things like healthcare, money matters, making things, and even how we move around. In light of this, organizations are seeing the value in smart automation and making decisions based on data. As a result, they’re investing in AI technology.

When we talk about AI stocks, it’s a mix of different types of companies. Some are big technology companies that you probably already know, while others are smaller, newer companies that specialize in certain areas. There are also a lot of new companies emerging that focus on specific applications of AI. This could be things like self-driving cars, automation of office tasks, and using AI to predict future trends.

As the AI industry keeps growing and changing, it’s important for investors to stay informed. They need to keep researching and analyzing AI stocks. This includes keeping an eye on the competition and being aware of any new technological advances that could shake up the market. This way, they can make the best decisions when it comes to investing in the future of AI. Considering this, here are two artificial intelligence stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now

Nvidia (NVDA Stock)

To start, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a global technology company best known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) that enhance gaming and professional markets. However, the company has expanded its operations to include AI and data center solutions. It’s at the forefront of AI technology, with its GPUs playing a vital role in AI computing infrastructure worldwide.

Earlier this month, Nvidia announced the date it will report its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results. Specifically, the company is set to report its Q1 2024 financial results on Wednesday, 24, 2023 following the close of the U.S. stock market.

Over the last month of trading, shares of Nvidia stock are up another 8.08%. Meanwhile, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, NVDA stock is trading at $291.83 a share.

Salesforce (CRM Stock)

Next, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a leading player in customer relationship management (CRM) software and enterprise cloud computing solutions. Its suite of applications, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Marketing Cloud, are used by businesses to manage customer interactions and data. Salesforce has also been integrating AI capabilities into its services.

Just last week, Salesforce also announced the date it will release its Q1 2024 earnings results. Diving in, Salesforce reported that it will announce its first quarter of 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after the close of the U.S. stock market.

Looking at the last month of trading, shares of CRM stock have increased by 3.39%. While, during Tuesday’s mid-morning trading session, Salesforce stock is trading up 0.22% at $203.77 a share.

