2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Can Beat XRP Over the Next 5 Years

XRP currently stands as the third-largest cryptocurrency and has a market capitalization of roughly $184 billion. The cryptocurrency's token price has risen more than 1,110% over the last five years.

Between favorable political and macroeconomic catalysts, it's possible that XRP could keep posting incredible gains going forward -- but there could be stocks that actually significantly outperform the red-hot cryptocurrency. With that in mind, read on for a look at publicly traded companies that two Motley Fool contributing analysts think could outperform XRP over the next five years.

This AI-first company is disrupting insurance

Jennifer Saibil (Lemonade): Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) uses AI to price insurance policies, onboard customers, and pay claims, and it's growing quickly. Its stock hasn't matched XRP's astronomical gain over the past year, but it's been no slouch, up more than 200%.

It's all about the company's AI and machine learning-based platform that does the heavy lifting. It doesn't rely on human intervention the same way legacy insurance companies do, resulting in a speedier and cheaper model. Its parts are all interconnected on a digital substrate, making it agile and responsive. These are qualities that older companies don't have, and even though they're all embracing AI today, it's a challenge to bring all of their disparate parts together, not to mention change a model that's reliant on human agents. That gives Lemonade a big leg up going forward.

The results have been outstanding. In the 2025 second quarter, customer count increased 24% year over year to nearly 2.7 million, and premium per customer was up 4%. That's impressive, considering how many new customers there were, and it implies that the company's strategy of cross-selling new policies to customers, as well as growing with a fairly young customer base, is working.

In-force premium, its top-line metric, increased 29% over last year, and although Lemonade isn't profitable yet, it's showing healthy signs of getting there. Loss ratio has been declining, which means it's paying out less from each policy on average to cover claims, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss and net loss both improved in the second quarter. Management is expecting to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability by 2026, followed by positive net income in 2027.

Five years from now, Lemonade should be highly profitable and still bringing in new customers at a healthy rate. It's already stealing market share from the industry giants, and it should have a much wider portion of its addressable market. Its stock is likely to reflect that, and unless XRP can beat out its own competition and continue its soaring ascent, it may not be able to match Lemonade's likely gains over the next five years.

This company could help AI accelerate the robotics revolution

Keith Noonan (Impinj): When it comes to finding AI stocks with the potential to deliver explosive returns, I think it can pay to think outside of the box a bit. That's not to say that clear-cut frontrunners in the category won't go on to deliver very strong performance, but it makes sense to look a bit off the well-trodden path if you're on the hunt for AI stocks with the potential to deliver explosive returns. When it comes to picks that can outperform a potentially rip-roaring cryptocurrency like XRP, it makes sense to venture into speculative territory.

Along those lines, I think that Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is still in the early stages of facilitating and benefiting from AI-related trends. Impinj is a company that designs radio-frequency-identification (RFID) chips that do not require an external power source, and it could play a huge role in advancing the AI and robotics revolutions.

Impinj's RFID tags make it possible for tracking systems to identify and track objects in warehouses and at other points in the supply chain without the need to identify them visually or through other means. While machine vision technologies will undoubtedly continue to see substantial improvements, there are elements to object detection in warehouse and supply chain applications in which the ability to detect objects through wide-scanning RFID applications offers superior efficiency compared to traditional machine-vision systems that rely on direct visibility from machine systems to identify objects.

In conjunction with the rise of AI, there's a very good chance that the rise of robotics is still in its infancy. There's a very good chance that RFID technologies will play an important role in powering growth at the intersection of robotics and AI. Impinj is a company that is still in the early stages of facilitating and benefiting from AI-related trends, and it could deliver huge returns for long-term investors.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade. Keith Noonan has positions in Impinj. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

