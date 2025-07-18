2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Before They Surge to $3 Trillion, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

Key Points Morgan Stanley analysts thinks Amazon will achieve a market value of $3 trillion within 12 months, and Phillip Securities analylsts expect Alphabet to hit the same milestone.

Amazon is using artificial intelligence to drive revenue growth and improve profitability across its e-commerce, digital advertising, and cloud computing businesses.

Alphabet is a leader in artificial intelligence infrastructure, large language models, and machine learning platforms, but antitrust lawsuits are a significant source of potential downside.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) delivered lackluster returns in the first half of 2025. Amazon shares traded sideways, while Alphabet stock actually declined 7%. But certain Wall Street analysts expect the companies' market values to top $3 trillion in the next year. Here's what that means for shareholders:

Brian Nowak at Morgan Stanley recently increased his target price on Amazon to $300 per share. That implies 34% upside from its current share price of $233. It also implies a market value of $3.1 trillion.

recently increased his target price on Amazon to $300 per share. That implies 34% upside from its current share price of $233. It also implies a market value of $3.1 trillion. Paul Chew at Phillip Securities has set Alphabet with a target price of $250 per share. That implies 37% upside from its current share price of $183 . It also implies a market value of $3 trillion.

Here's what investors should know about Amazon and Alphabet.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Amazon: 34% implied upside

Amazon has a strong presence in three growing industries: It runs the largest e-commerce marketplace outside of China, it is the third largest ad tech company, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the largest cloud services company. Through 2030, Grand View Research expects online retail sales to grow at 11% annually, ad tech sales to grow at 14% annually, and cloud computing sales to grow at 20% annually.

Artificial intelligence (AI) should be a significant tailwind for Amazon. The company is using generative AI to optimize demand forecasting, inventory placement, and last-mile delivery routes, which should improve profitability. The company is also using generative AI to make warehouse robots more efficient. Additionally, Amazon has introduced AI tools that help brands plan, create, and optimize ad campaigns.

In cloud computing, AWS is primed to benefit from the AI boom simply because it is the largest public cloud as measured by customers and partners. But Morgan Stanley expects its status as the primary cloud provider for AI start-up Anthropic to become a more significant tailwind in the coming years, adding at least 1.5 percentage points to revenue growth annually.

Tariffs are the greatest source of downside risk, especially with respect to China. However, management is optimistic about its retail business. "When you have the broadest selection like we do, and 2 million-plus global sellers like we do, you're better positioned to help customers find whatever items matter to them at lower price points than elsewhere," CEO Andy Jassy told analysts.

The Wall Street consensus says Amazon's earnings will increase at 10% annually through 2026. That makes the current valuation of 36 times earnings look relatively expensive. But I think analysts have missed the mark. Amazon has a good shot at earnings growth of 15%-plus annually given its strong position in three markets, not to mention it beat the consensus estimate by an average of 21% in the last six quarters.

Alphabet: 37% implied upside

Alphabet has a strong presence in two industries. It is the largest ad tech company in the world because of a plethora of popular web properties, including Google Search and YouTube. And Alphabet's Google Cloud is the third largest cloud services company. As mentioned, the ad tech and cloud computing markets are forecast to grow at 14% annually and 20% annually, respectively, through 2030.

Alphabet is projected to lose market share in digital advertising because of competition, and some investors worry generative AI tools like OpenAI and Perplexity will hurt the company by changing the way people search the internet. However, Alphabet is leaning into that technology with generative AI overviews in Google Search and the results are encouraging. Users engagement and commercial search volume are increasing.

In cloud computing, Forrester Research has recognized Alphabet's Google as a leader in AI infrastructure and large language models, and Gartner has recognized its leadership in machine learning platforms. Expertise in those areas helped the company gain a percentage point of market share in cloud services in the past year. Market share gains could continue as more businesses develop AI products.

Antitrust scrutiny is the greatest source of downside risk. In the past year, courts have twice ruled against Alphabet, determining it has an illegal monopoly in internet search and ad tech software. A federal judge will make decision regarding remedies in the internet search case in August, and the remedies hearing related to its monopoly in ad tech software will happen in September. While unlikely, the judges could force the company to break up.

Wall Street expects Alphabet's earnings to increase at 8% annually through 2026. That makes the current valuation of 20 times earnings look tolerable, but I think analysts are underestimating future growth. Earnings increased 48% in the most recent quarter, and Alphabet beat the consensus estimate by an average of 14% in the last six quarters.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,281!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,415!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.