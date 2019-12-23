2 Announcements Show Things Are Starting to Go Right for Oil Stocks

On Sunday, Apache announced a joint venture in Suriname with Total, helping the stock jump. Exxon Mobil and Hess announced that they had started harvesting oil from its offshore wells in Guyana.

On Sunday, Apache announced a joint venture in Suriname with Total, helping the stock jump more than 15%. Exxon Mobil and Hess announced that they had started harvesting oil from its offshore wells in Guyana.

Don’t look now, but the stock market’s reaction to two recent announcements—one from Exxon Mobil and Hess, the other from Apache and Total—show that things may be starting to go right for oil stocks.

Here’s what is happening: On Sunday, Apache (ticker: APA) announced a joint venture in Suriname with Total (TOT). The announcement comes just three weeks after Apache’s announcement on Dec. 2 that it needed to drill deeper in this area, which caused its stock to drop. The implication, at that time, was that the drilling would be a bust, but the JV suggests otherwise. “The JV is notable not only because of the attractive terms, but the agreement adds credibility to a play that many had begun to write-off,” writes SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann. “While no specific results were reported yet from the first well (Maka Central-1), APA & Total both sound confident on results thus far.” Apache stock has gained 16% to $26.25 at 1:27 p.m., while Total has advanced 0.8% to $54.82.

Next door in Guyana, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess (HES) also had good news to announce—that they had started harvesting oil from its offshore wells in that South American nation. Hess also said Monday that it had discovered more oil in the so-called Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at the Mako-1 well.

The news is particularly good for Hess, explains Wells Fargo’s Roger Read. “The start of oil production from Phase 1 of Guyana’s Liza field in the closing weeks of 2019 is a clear positive for Hess,” he writes. “While the volumes alone are not as material for XOM, its success as operator in bringing Liza from discovery to first production in less than five years is noteworthy in our view.” The start of production in Guyana is also good news for the oil industry, Read continues. “[It] is a positive development in our view that the industry is demonstrating the ability to deliver projects on time and on budget to meet returns goals,” he writes.

Hess stock has gained 2.8% to $66.02, while Exxon Mobil has ticked up 0.1% to $70.03.

But it isn’t just those stocks that are rising. The S&P 500 Energy Sector index has gained 0.8% on Monday—making it the S&P 500’s best performer on the day—as the price of WTI crude-oil futures has risen 0.3% to $60.61. Energy stocks, up 5.7% this month, have also been the best-performing sector in December.

Count Bensignor Investment Strategies’ Rick Bensignor among those who saw this coming. He recommended buying SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) four weeks ago, and again the following week. The ETF has gained 14% since the end of November. Now, Bensignor suggests taking profits on one-third of the position, and letting the rest run. “In one month, we are already up about 24% on invested capital in the XOP, while the rest of the Street is still debating if energy names are worth investing in,” he writes.

Investing in energy stocks, maybe not—at least not as a group. But trading them? Why not? Investors are finally showing a willingness to buy risky stocks, thanks to a combination of economic optimism, positive trade news, and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts. As long as animal spirits rule the day, don’t be surprised if energy stocks continue to rally. The reaction to the recent news from Apache and Hess demonstrates as much.

Just be ready for the day when the animals turn tails and run.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.