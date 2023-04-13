2 Airline Stocks To Watch Today

The airline industry is a vital component of the global economy, providing essential transportation services for individuals and businesses around the world. Airline companies operate fleets of aircraft that travel to domestic and international destinations, carrying millions of passengers each year. Despite facing numerous challenges, including fuel costs, weather disruptions, and geopolitical risks, the airline industry has continued to grow and evolve over time, with advances in technology and changes in consumer behavior driving new opportunities and challenges for companies operating in the sector.

Airline stocks are closely watched by investors, as they can be affected by a range of factors, including global economic conditions, fuel prices, labor costs, and changes in travel demand. As a result, airline stocks can be volatile, with significant swings in price occurring in response to various news and events.

Despite the challenges facing the industry, some airline companies have been able to maintain strong financial performance and continue to deliver value for shareholders. As a result, airline stocks remain a popular choice for investors looking for exposure to the transportation sector. That being said, let’s dive into two airline stocks for your watchlist in the stock market today.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

(NYSE: DAL) United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL)

Delta Air Lines (DAL Stock)

To begin, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is one of the largest airlines in the world, serving over 200 million people annually. The company operates a fleet of more than 800 aircraft and flies to over 275 destinations on six continents. Delta offers a broad range of services to its customers, including business and leisure travel, cargo services, and maintenance and repair services.

Today, Thursday, Delta reported its 1st quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, with revenue of $12.8 billion. This is in comparison with Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $0.29 per share, and revenue estimates of $12.1 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 36.5% versus the same period, the previous year.

Following this news, shares of DAL stock have dropped off Thursday’s open by 3.70%, trading at $32.49 a share.

United Airlines (UAL Stock)

Second, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is a major airline based in the United States that serves both domestic and international destinations. The company operates a fleet of over 800 aircraft and flies to more than 330 destinations worldwide. United offers a range of services, including business and leisure travel, cargo services, and maintenance and repair services.

Earlier this month, United Airlines announced the date they will release its 1st quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company is set to release its Q1 2023 results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Meanwhile, to briefly recap, in Q4 2022 UAL reported a beat notching in earnings of $2.46 per share on revenue of $12.4 billion. In the 4th quarter 2022 presentation to shareholders, UAL said it estimates Q1 2023 earnings of $0.50 to $1.00 per share and revenue estimates of approximately $11.34 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of UAL stock have increased by 10.91% so far. Meanwhile, during Thursday morning’s trading session, United Airlines stock is trading slightly lower off the open by 0.41% at $41.27 a share.

