2 Airline Stocks To Watch In Mid-June 2023

The airline sector is a vibrant and dynamic field within the stock market, serving as a cornerstone for global commerce and transport. These companies primarily generate revenue by offering passenger air travel and freight services. Their performance is closely intertwined with economic growth. This is because as increased business activity and tourism often correspond to increased demand for air travel.

Investment in airline stocks can provide an engaging venture for those intrigued by the sector’s constant evolution. The performance of these stocks reflects a multitude of factors such as fluctuating fuel costs, regulatory changes, and even global events that can influence travel demand. Investing in these stocks allows you to take a stake in the company’s future performance, and successful investments can yield lucrative returns as the company thrives and the stock’s value appreciates.

Moreover, investing in the stock market, including airline stocks, can be a long-term strategy for financial growth. If you choose to invest in airline stocks and the company performs well, the value of your investment can increase, providing potential profits when sold. However, it’s paramount to remember that stock investments carry inherent risks. Therefore, it is vital to thoroughly research and gain a comprehensive understanding of the company and sector before investing. Given this, here are two trending airline stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Airline Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

(NYSE: DAL) Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE: LUV)

Delta (DAL Stock)

Leading off, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is recognized as a significant global airline. The company has a vast network spanning over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. The airline utilizes a hub-and-spoke system for its operations, facilitating the movement of passengers globally.

Just last week, Delta Air Lines announced its most recent quarterly dividend for shareholders. In detail, the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. Furthermore, this dividend is payable to stockholders of record on July 17, 2023, and the dividend will be paid on August 7, 2023.

Year-to-date, shares of Delta stock have increased by 31.22%. With that, Delta stock closed this past Friday’s trading session at $42.79 a share.

Southwest Airlines (LUV Stock)

Next, Southwest Airlines (LUV) is known for its status as a large domestic airline within the United States, gauges its prominence by the quantity of originating passengers. The company operates a fleet of more than 700 aircraft, exclusively consisting of Boeing 737 models.

At the end of April, Southwest Airlines announced its first quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the airline’s company reported a Q1 2023 loss of $0.27 per share, with revenue of $5.7 billion. Though this fell short of analysts’ consensus estimates, Southwest was able to notch in a 21.6% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

Since the start of 2023, shares of LUV stock are up 5.06% year-to-date. Meanwhile, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, Southwest Airlines stock is trading at around $34.25 per share.

