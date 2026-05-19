2 AI Stocks That Will Still Be Dominant When Today's Hype Has Faded

Key Points

Alphabet has the most complete artificial intelligence (AI) stack, giving it a long-term advantage.

Amazon is the market share leader in cloud computing and e-commerce, and its chip and robotics businesses give it a powerful edge.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

There is significant promise in artificial intelligence (AI). While some is undoubtedly hype, there are companies that will emerge dominant once the hype dies down. Two companies that look likely to remain on top once the excitement fades are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The two companies share a few common traits that position them as long-term winners. First, both have very strong core businesses that generate substantial operating cash flow, which allows them to spend big. Second, both have custom chip businesses that give them a cost advantage. And third, both companies have a history of evolving and innovating.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's dig deep into why these are two of the top AI stocks to buy today.

Alphabet: The complete AI company

When it comes to AI, no company has a more complete AI stack than Alphabet. The company's edge starts with its chip business, as it developed its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) more than a decade ago, giving it a big head start on the competition. During that time, the company has optimized its entire hardware and software ecosystem around its chips, and it is now on its eighth generation of TPUs.

With its latest generation of chips, Alphabet has introduced two versions. One iteration is all about power and training, while the other is packed with more memory for use with inference and agentic AI. This is a smart move and should continue to push the cost advantage the company has attained.

Meanwhile, Alphabet chips are so well regarded that it has begun to let its co-developer partner, Broadcom, sell them directly to a few select customers, both for use within its Google Cloud ecosystem and also for use outside its cloud-computing network. This adds another revenue driver for the company.

At the same time, by using its own chips to train and run inference for its leading Gemini model, Alphabet has a huge cost advantage over competitors. In addition, the company can monetize AI more effectively in the consumer space than start-ups, as it can embed Gemini into its other established products, including Google Search, and leverage its powerful, far-reaching global ad network.

Google remains the gateway to the internet through Alphabet's ownership of Chrome and Android, and through its search revenue-sharing deal with Apple.

With all its advantages, Alphabet will still be a winner even after all the AI hype fades.

Amazon: An AI and robotics leader

Another company positioned to be a long-term AI winner is Amazon. Like Alphabet, Amazon has a large, flourishing in-house chip business. The company recently revealed that this is a $20 billion run rate business, or around $50 billion including internal use. While internal use doesn't show up in revenue, Amazon said its chips are saving it a lot of money on reduced capital expenditures (capex) and inference costs.

While Amazon's AI accelerators are not quite as highly regarded as Alphabet's chips, Amazon has formed two powerful partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI. At the end of last year, it opened up a new data center dedicated solely to Anthropic, built using its Trainium chips, while it has $138 billion in AWS commitments from OpenAI. The company also has its own customer data center central processing unit (CPU), Graviton, which positions it well for agentic AI, where it is working in partnership with OpenAI.

In addition to its strong cloud computing and chip businesses, Amazon is, of course, the leader in e-commerce. Within this business, it is also the world's largest developer and manufacturer of robots. Today, it is using AI and robots to drive efficiency and operating leverage in its e-commerce business, leading to strong profitability growth.

As the market share leader in both cloud computing and e-commerce and a company that continues to invest and innovate, this is a stock to own for the long haul.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.