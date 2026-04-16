2 AI Stocks Wall Street Says Could Soar 70% or More From Here, and 1 It Says to Sell Immediately

Key Points

Nebius has nearly $50 billion in contracted revenue against just $530 million in current sales, highlighting enormous embedded growth potential.

Linde is benefiting from a helium supply shock critical to chipmaking, positioning it as a high-margin, indirect winner of the AI boom.

C3.ai is facing collapsing revenue, lowered guidance, and rising sell ratings. The market is repricing it from AI darling to turnaround risk.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

When multiple analysts line up behind a stock with meaningful upside targets, it usually means something real is happening at the business level. This is true even if the broader market hasn't caught up yet.

Here are two AI stocks where professional analysts see 70% or more upside, and one where the consensus has flipped decisively to sell.

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1. Nebius Group

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is not a well-known name among retail investors. The company builds vertically integrated AI cloud infrastructure, meaning it designs its own server racks, runs its own data centers, and operates its own graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters, all optimized specifically for AI workloads. Based in the the Netherlands, it emerged from the breakup of Russian internet giant Yandex, bringing with it hundreds of experienced infrastructure engineers and roughly $2.5 billion in initial capital. CEO Arkady Volozh, who founded Yandex in 1997, has been running massive data centers for decades.

The recent catalysts are hard to ignore. In March 2026, Nvidia invested $2 billion directly into Nebius as part of a strategic partnership to develop next-generation hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure. That same week, Meta Platforms announced a five-year contract with Nebius for up to $27 billion in AI cloud capacity. Combined with an earlier $19.4 billion deal with Microsoft, the company's total contracted revenue backlog is approaching $50 billion, against 2025 revenue of just $530 million. That gap between current revenue and contracted future revenue is the story here.

Analysts who cover Nebius Group have a consensus buy rating and price targets ranging from $143 to $211. At recent trading levels, that implies meaningful upside for patient investors.

2. Linde

U.K.-based Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is the world's largest industrial gas company, and it just became one of the most unexpected AI-adjacent beneficiaries of geopolitical disruption. In March 2026, Iranian attacks on Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities disrupted approximately one-third of the global helium supply. Helium is non-substitutable in semiconductor manufacturing. Helium cools wafers, enables EUV lithography, and maintains the ultra-clean environments that chip fabs require. There is no replacement.

Linde happens to hold enough helium storage to cover approximately six months of global demand, a massive strategic inventory advantage that most competitors cannot match.

JPMorgan upgraded Linde to Overweight in March 2026, specifically citing the tightening helium market as a primary catalyst and raising its price target to $525. Linde has historically demonstrated strong pricing power during supply shocks. This means the company tends to raise prices faster than its costs rise, which expands margins. With semiconductor demand growing as AI infrastructure build-out accelerates, Linde's helium franchise may be entering its most favorable pricing environment in years.

The stock to sell: C3.ai

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is the cautionary tale of the AI era. This is a semi-easy stock to team up against, as shares are down over 55% year to date. Wall Street's current consensus is a Moderate Sell, with multiple analysts assigning explicit Sell ratings. The company's true subscription revenue fell 16% year over year. Total revenue dropped 46% year over year, and management revised fiscal 2026 guidance down by approximately $51 million.

The company is now exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, following its founder's stepping aside for health reasons. C3.ai still carries a forward price-to-sales multiple that doesn't reflect a business with shrinking billings, deteriorating free cash flow margins, and a go-to-market execution problem.

The most-followed valuation narrative pegs C3.ai's fair value at roughly $6 per share, well below the stock's current trading price near $8.50. The math is catching up to a hype story that ran out of substance.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai and Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.