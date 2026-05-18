2 AI Stocks Under $10 That Could Lead to Long-Term Gains

Key Points

A lot of the biggest gains with AI stocks may seem to have already been made.

There are still long-term opportunities out there.

SoundHound AI and Aurora Innovation are both leveraging AI in different ways.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

For investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, it can often feel like a lot of the biggest gains have already been made through chipmakers, and that you may have missed the boat if you didn't already own them. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is up over 250%, Advanced Micro Devices has gained more than 500%, and Nvidia jumped roughly 1,000% over the past five years, respectively.

Digging a little deeper, however, there are still plenty of promising AI growth stocks that aren't chipmakers that could still lead to long-term gains. To be clear, these are speculative companies, and there is plenty of risk involved. Still, trading below $10 at this time, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) also offer plenty of upside potential.

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The AI voice agent stock

SoundHound is an AI voice agent company, with its technology found across industries that range from retail to finance to healthcare. It just reported record revenue of $44.2 million for its 2026 first-quarter results, which was up 52% from the previous year.

It also shared several updates on its agreements with other companies, including with Walmart for its TV brand. The company reaffirmed its 2026 full-year revenue guidance, expecting it to be between $225 million and $260 million.

It was a strong quarter, but that may have led the market to want a revenue guidance raise, which didn't happen. Also, some are worried about SoundHound's pending acquisition of LivePerson, a conversational AI company, in an all-stock transaction valued at $43 million. There are execution risks with the acquisition, especially given that LivePerson has been struggling over the last few years.

Still, if SoundHound can extract value from LivePerson, it could prove to be a savvy purchase, as management expects the acquisition target to add $100 million in annual revenue by 2027.

The key will be successful integration, as there's already skepticism around this deal, and it doesn't help that SoundHound is unprofitable today. There's not much room for error or underwhelming quarters moving forward. But as markets are dismissive, that's also the kind of setup that could set the stock price up for big gains over the long term if LivePerson adds the kind of value SoundHound expects.

The autonomous trucking stock

The trucking industry is facing a series of challenges, including a looming driver shortage, higher gas prices, and restrictions on driver hours. Aurora Innovation, with its autonomous trucking technology, believes it can address those concerns.

The company says "AI is essential to the success of self-driving systems" and that it leverages AI to "navigate complex and dynamic scenarios." Its AI combines machine learning with programmed safety rules, such as coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.

Aurora has been starting small to prove the safety of its tech, but it expects more than 200 driverless trucks to be operational by the end of 2026. It also just announced an expansion to an earlier agreement with the Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, McLane, to now allow driverless trips in Texas.

There's a lot of promise with Aurora Innovation, but as mentioned previously, it's also a speculative investment, as its revenue was just $3 million in 2025. The stock price is more than two and a half times as volatile as the broader markets, so for most investors planning to hold on for the long haul, it will feel like a bit of a roller coaster at times.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, SoundHound AI, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.