2 AI Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices to Kick Off 2026

You might expect artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to trade for exorbitant prices these days, considering their popularity over the past couple of years. Investors have piled into AI players -- hoping to win big as they did in the past with other technology shifts, such as the emergence of the internet or the development of smartphones. This is because AI, like those earlier innovations, also promises a revolution that may supercharge earnings growth.

Now, here's some good news: Certain top-quality AI stocks actually remain reasonably priced today, offering you the opportunity to get in on AI or add to your current AI holdings. Let's check out two that are trading at bargain prices to kick off 2026.

1. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) delighted investors with its latest quarterly earnings report, delivering double-digit revenue growth to $59 billion and predicting an important year for AI. But even as the stock climbed following the report, valuation still remains interesting. In fact, Meta looks dirt cheap, trading for only 24x forward earnings estimates.

You probably know the company best for its social media apps, such as Facebook and Instagram -- and the apps drive revenue as advertisers pay for space on these platforms. But Meta also is becoming a significant AI player, developing key tools like large language models and putting them to work to improve the Meta business.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg aims to start shipping new AI models and products in the next few months, so now, ahead of that potential growth catalyst, is a great moment to get in on Meta.

2. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another player you may not immediately associate with AI -- instead, you may think of its e-commerce business. The company has built leadership there, selling everything from essential to discretionary items. But Amazon has also constructed a major presence in AI, developing tools such as chips and platforms, as well as selling systems from leaders like Nvidia. This is through the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit.

AWS delivered growth before the days of AI, but AI is adding to this already powerful business -- in the most recent quarter, AWS' annual revenue run rate reached $132 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon is also using AI tools to improve its business -- for example, AI helps the company streamline processes in fulfillment centers, and therefore, lower costs.

Like Meta, Amazon remains reasonably priced. The stock looks like a bargain today, trading for 30x forward earnings estimates. And that makes it a great AI buy to kick off 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.