2 AI Stocks To Watch In April 2024

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector is rapidly expanding. With technologies designed to mimic human intelligence, improve efficiencies, and solve complex problems. This encompasses a wide array of applications. Everything from advanced robotics in manufacturing to predictive algorithms in finance and personalized healthcare solutions. As AI becomes more integrated into everyday life, the companies behind these innovations are attracting significant attention from investors. AI stocks represent these diverse businesses, which are at the forefront of developing, deploying, or utilizing AI technologies across various sectors.

Investing in AI stocks presents a unique opportunity for substantial growth, given the transformative potential of AI technologies across global industries. These investments could potentially yield significant returns as AI continues to drive productivity gains, create new markets, and disrupt traditional business models. However, the AI sector’s dynamic nature brings challenges, including rapid technological changes, intense competition, and regulatory uncertainties. Additionally, the high costs associated with AI research and development can strain financial resources, affecting short-term profitability and stock performance.

For investors considering AI stocks, thorough due diligence is essential. Evaluating a company’s innovation capability, market position, and financial stability can provide insights into its potential for long-term success. Moreover, the speculative nature of investments in emerging technologies like AI suggests a cautious approach. Also, keeping abreast of industry trends, technological advancements, and regulatory developments will be crucial in navigating the AI investment landscape effectively. With this, let’s explore two AI stocks to watch in the stock market today.

AI Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Right Now

Meta Platforms (META Stock)

Starting us off, Meta Platforms Inc. (META), formerly known as Facebook Inc., is a global technology conglomerate focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices. In detail, the company’s portfolio includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus to name a few.

At the start of this month, Meta announced it would release its first-quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The company plans to host a conference call later that day at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET to discuss the outcomes. This event, detailing Meta’s financial performance for the first quarter, will be accessible through a live webcast on the Meta Investor Relations website, offering shareholders and interested parties insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress.

In 2024 so far, shares of META stock have gained by 50.35% YTD. Additionally, during Thursday morning’s trading session, Meta stock opened green up 2.67% so far, trading at $520.25 a share.

Alphabet (GOOGL Stock)

Following that, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries. Alphabet now serves as an umbrella corporation for its diverse portfolio of businesses. These include Google, Google Cloud, autonomous driving technology (Waymo), and more.

Earlier this year, Alphabet reported its fourth-quarter FY 2023 financial and operating results. In detail, the tech giant reported earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $86.31 billion for Q4 2023. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter were an EPS of $1.60 per share, along with revenue estimates of $85.26 billion. In addition, revenue increased by 13.49% on a year-over-year basis.

Year-to-date, Alphabet stock is up 10.31% so far. Moreover, during Thursday morning’s trading action, shares of GOOGL stock opened lower, trading down 1.65% on the day so far at $153.79 a share.

