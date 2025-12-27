2 AI Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Even Before 2036

Key Points

UiPath has a lot of upside if it can become a leader in AI agent orchestration.

SentinelOne has the potential to take additional share in endpoint security and security analytics.

Both stocks trade at cheap valuations.

10 stocks we like better than UiPath ›

If you're looking for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that have 10x growth potential within the next 10 years (meaning that they could turn $100,000 into $1 million), you're going to have to find some growth stocks with big potential market opportunities that are largely untapped. Finding stocks that are attractively valued is a bonus.

Let's look at two high-risk, high-reward AI stocks that could rise 10x in the next decade if things fall right.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

UiPath

Trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of just 5 times 2026 analyst estimates, UiPath (NYSE: PATH) has a ton of upside over the next decade if it can successfully transition into an AI agent operating system and accelerate growth. The company's background in robotic process automation (RPA) -- which uses software bots to complete simple, rules-based tasks -- gives it a strong foundation to become a leader in AI agent orchestration. This is set to become a huge market in the coming years as agentic AI becomes the next big AI advancement, and organizations will need a centralized platform to coordinate specialized AI agents from different vendors.

UiPath, meanwhile, offers some distinct advantages. The first is that its platform already has the governing tools needed to securely manage and audit AI agents from different vendors. As a recent Wall Street Journal experiment with an AI vending machine showed, while large language models (LLMs) can be great at thinking, they can be pretty poor in action. AI agents need hard guardrails to be audited, and humans still need to be kept in the loop. Without these in place, you'd have an AI vending machine that ordered a PlayStation 5 and live fish for inventory, and that was bullied into giving away all its snacks for free. UiPath's Maestro platform, with human-defined rules and the ability to cross-check information, could have prevented this.

Another powerful part of the platform is that Maestro can manage both software bots and AI agents, assigning them to the task for which they are best suited. Given that the cost of deploying AI agents is higher, this is a great cost-saving selling point. In addition, the company also has pre-built connections into legacy systems that AI agents may struggle to reach.

If UiPath can become the leading AI orchestration tool, given the size of the market and its valuation, the stock has tenfold potential.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is another cheap stock trading at a forward P/S multiple of 4 times that has the ability to rise tenfold in the next 10 years. The company has a few opportunities that could lead to this.

The first way would be to take share in the cybersecurity market against larger rival CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). While smaller, its technology actually does have some advantages. CrowdStrike is cloud native, while SentinelOne's AI models reside directly in its agents, which helps it block threats even if a machine is offline. It also offers remediation technology by which it can rewind a system to pre-attack levels with the click of a button. This is a big difference compared to CrowdStrike, whose customers ran into huge issues getting their systems back and running after its infamous IT outage.

Meanwhile, with its recent acquisition of Prompt Security, the company is positioning itself to provide real-time AI visibility and to protect organizations from data leakage. This positions the company to offer both inside-out and outside-in protection, helping SentinelOne differentiate itself in the cybersecurity industry.

The company also has an opportunity with its Singularity Data Lake product to take away market share from Splunk, which is now owned by Cisco Systems. With its Purple AI, customers can quickly make secure data queries just using natural language to quickly get data-driven insights, while Splunk has slower manual responses and is more costly.

If it can take share in these markets, the stock has a lot of upside from here.

Should you buy stock in UiPath right now?

Before you buy stock in UiPath, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UiPath wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,470!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,167,988!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 27, 2025.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in SentinelOne and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.