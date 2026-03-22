2 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 80% and 50%, According to Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

Nvidia is much more than a chipmaker today.

Micron has huge upside if it can reduce the cyclical nature of its business.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Wall Street analysts continue to have some huge price targets on leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Let's look at two AI stocks that have huge potential if these analysts are right.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Nvidia

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold recently raised his price target on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $323, which would be more than 80% upside, as of this writing. Leopold sees inference as being a catalyst for the stock, and with the additions of Groq LPX and Vera Rubin Ultra, he believes the company could hit $1.3 trillion in data center revenue in fiscal 2027.

Nvidia's licensing of Groq's technology and acquisition of the bulk of its employees could be one of the smartest moves the company has made. Nvidia already has a dominant position in large language model (LLM) training that is protected by its highly ingrained CUDA software platform. By incorporating Groq's language processing units, which are designed for inference, into its platform, the company has strengthened its overall ecosystem.

Not to be overlooked is Nvidia's acquisition of SchedMD, which has helped it introduce its new NemoClaw agentic AI platform.

Nvidia is becoming much more than a chipmaker, transitioning into an AI systems architect whose platform is designed for the age of inference and AI agents. With the stock trading at a forward P/E of 16 times based on fiscal 2028 estimates and potential upside to those numbers, that $323 target may not be too far-fetched.

2. Micron Technology

Another stock that recently got a price target boost is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), with Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley taking his target to $675, which is more than 50% upside, as of this writing.

O'Malley was impressed by Micron's recent quarterly earnings results while noting that most of Micron's customers still aren't even close to getting the memory supply they require. The analyst also pointed to the company signing its first long-term agreement, which will span five years. These types of deals could reduce the cyclicality of Micron's business and provide it with more visibility.

Micron is seeing incredible growth and robust gross margins as memory prices continue to climb due to supply constraints and demand for high bandwidth memory continues to surge with the AI data center buildout.

Meanwhile, the stock is cheap, trading at a forward P/E of less than 8 times based on fiscal year 2027 estimates. If Micron can sign more long-term strategic customer agreements to lessen the cyclical nature of its business, the stock could still have big upside from here.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.