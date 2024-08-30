2 AI Stocks to Buy Before It's Too Late

The experts working with this technology say that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to bring new services that people won't be able to imagine living without. Investing early in the companies behind the breakthroughs associated with AI could result in outstanding returns in the coming years.

Now is the right time to begin your AI stock search. To help in that search, here are two AI stocks that could be ready to soar for those who buy in early.

1. SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a promising AI stock with a market cap of just $1.8 billion, and the business continues to see surging demand for its voice AI technology. SoundHound's trailing revenue has exploded from $20 million to $55 million over the last two years. It just reported another strong quarter, with revenue up 54% year over year in the second quarter.

Voice assistance will be an area that will see incredible breakthroughs as AI becomes more sophisticated in the coming years. SoundHound is establishing itself as the leader in this sub-sector. It already has a partnership with Nvidia to supply the AI chip leader's Drive platform with in-vehicle voice technology.

SoundHound has deals with several companies across the automotive and restaurant industries, suggesting validation of its AI capabilities. It just acquired Amelia, a leader in enterprise AI software that will extend SoundHound's reach to new industries, including retail, financial services, and healthcare.

The company is still reporting losses on the bottom line, but its adjusted net loss narrowed from $20 million in the first quarter to $15 million in Q2. Management sees the company's operating margin climbing to the levels of other software companies, or 30%-plus relative to annual revenue, over the long term.

You don't want to wait for SoundHound to reach that profit target, because by then the stock will already have skyrocketed in value. If you want to maximize your returns, now's the time to start a position.

2. Advanced Micro Devices

Businesses and consumers will increasingly need high-powered computer chips to train AI models and run AI software in the future. This is a substantial growth opportunity for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) -- one of the leading semiconductor providers.

AMD is a leading supplier of computer processors and graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs, data centers, video game consoles, and other enterprise markets. Demand for PC chips and data centers has been strong this year, while other markets like gaming and embedded processors have experienced lower revenues.

The recent dip in the share price is a great buying opportunity because of the momentum AMD has in the data center space. AMD's data center revenue more than doubled in Q2 over the year-ago quarter, and it's also seeing robust demand for its Ryzen family of central processing units (CPUs).

AMD just made an important acquisition to extend its reach in the $400 billion market for data center chips. It is paying $4.9 billion in a cash and stock deal to buy ZT Systems, a leader in AI infrastructure. This provides AMD with valuable design and cloud computing services that will complement its chip business well and strengthen its AI solutions.

The demand for AI chips is set to explode through the end of the decade, as companies upgrade existing data center infrastructure and build more. AMD is already a profitable business, with $1.3 billion in trailing net income on $23 billion of revenue, so it's a relatively safe growth stock to buy for the long haul.

Wall Street analysts expect AMD's earnings per share to grow 43% on an annualized basis in the coming years, which could drive stellar returns for investors. The stock's recent pullback is a good time to start investing in AMD before more growth potentially sends the shares higher in 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $769,685!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

John Ballard has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.