2 AI Stocks Up 281% to Over 3600% That Could Be the Next NVIDIA

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has become one of Wall Street’s biggest winners. Its cutting-edge Blackwell chips and graphics processing units (GPUs) have witnessed strong demand. However, the stock has delivered modest gains over the past year, as much of its strong quarterly performance has already been priced in. Ongoing concerns over China-related export restrictions and their potential impact on NVIDIA’s future revenue growth and profit margins have further dampened investor enthusiasm.

Investors are increasingly searching for the next AI-driven stocks to replicate NVIDIA’s notable success. Among the names drawing attention are AI memory stock, Sandisk Corporation SNDK and AI networking chipmaker Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL. Over the past year, shares of Sandisk and Marvell surged 3628.6% and 281%, respectively, far outpacing NVIDIA’s gain of 43.8%.

With growth momentum behind these companies, it’s worth exploring their growth drivers, which could position them as the next major winners in the AI space.

Sandisk Growth Boosted by AI Data Center Demand and Partnerships

Sandisk saw a significant improvement in revenue growth as it shifted its focus toward high-value customers in the expanding data center segment. For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Sandisk reported revenues of $5.95 billion, representing a 97% sequential increase and way more than its own guidance, according to investor.sandisk.com.

Sandisk expects revenues to further improve to $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, as strong pricing power across its product portfolio is likely to boost the top-line performance. Incessant demand for memory products in AI-driven data centers amid tight supply is expected to remain a key near-term growth driver for Sandisk.

Sandisk’s high-value, multi-year partnerships under its New Business Model agreements are expected to strengthen customer retention, improve revenue visibility and boost profitability. Consequently, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $30 to $33 in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, up from $23.41 in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, signaling continued sequential growth momentum.

Sandisk’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2067.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.82 for SNDK’s EPS is up 1057.5% year over year.





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Marvell’s AI Networking Strength Drives Growth

Marvell’s products are key to AI networking, with its connectivity and networking chips powering data centers, where workloads are distributed across thousands of interconnected processors that need to exchange data quickly and efficiently. This is the reason why Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, expects Marvell to be the “next trillion-dollar company”.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, Marvell expects revenues of around $2.7 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, representing 35% year-over-year growth, according to investor.marvell.com. This follows stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $2.418 billion that exceeded expectations, driven primarily by robust demand in AI-related infrastructure.

Marvell has increased its revenue outlook for 2027 and 2028, indicating strong customer demand and improved revenue visibility. The company’s record $638.8 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 also provides support for research and development, and future growth.

Marvell’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 41.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 for MRVL’s EPS is up 12.3% year over year.





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While Sandisk has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Marvell has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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