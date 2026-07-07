2 AI & Quantum Stocks to Buy Now for Gains in the Second Half of 2026

Artificial intelligence and quantum computing have taken center stage in 2026. AI-driven infrastructure spending has reached record levels, while growing government support and enterprise adoption have accelerated the commercialization of quantum technologies.

Against this backdrop, we have picked two stocks, Vertiv Holdings VRT and Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, which offer compelling exposure to two of the fastest-growing technology trends of 2026 — AI infrastructure and quantum computing commercialization.

Let’s get into more detail.

AI Spending Boom Remains Intact

These trends are expected to remain intact in the second half of 2026. Leading cloud providers continue to increase investments in AI infrastructure to support rapidly growing demand for generative AI workloads. Microsoft MSFT has reiterated its plans to invest about $80 billion in AI-enabled data centers in fiscal 2025, while Alphabet GOOGL raised its 2025 capital expenditure guidance to approximately $85 billion, citing strong demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services. Meta Platforms META has also increased its 2025 capital expenditure outlook to $64-$72 billion to expand its AI infrastructure.

Government Support Strengthens Quantum Outlook

The sustained wave of hyperscale spending is expected to support demand for advanced computing, power and cooling infrastructure well into the second half of 2026. Meanwhile, the outlook for quantum computing has received a meaningful boost from U.S. policy initiatives.

On June 22, President Donald Trump signed executive orders directing federal agencies to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of quantum computing, sensing and networking technologies, update the National Quantum Strategy, strengthen domestic quantum supply chains, expand public-private partnerships and speed up the transition to post-quantum cybersecurity. These initiatives are expected to encourage additional government and enterprise investment in the quantum ecosystem over the coming months, creating a favorable backdrop for companies developing quantum technologies.

Stocks to Buy Now

Vertiv: The company continues to benefit from the AI infrastructure spending boom. In first-quarter 2026, the company’s revenues rose 30% year over year, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 20.8%. Management also raised its 2026 guidance, reflecting continued strength in AI-driven data center demand. In June, Vertiv completed the acquisition of ThermoKey, expanding its liquid cooling and heat rejection capabilities for AI applications. With hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta maintaining elevated AI infrastructure investments, Vertiv is well positioned to benefit from sustained demand for power, thermal management and digital infrastructure solutions through the second half of 2026.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is expected to report earnings growth of 51.7% on revenue growth of 34.2% in 2026. Based on short-term price targets offered by 22 analysts, the average price target of $362.45 for Vertiv represents an increase of 20.6% from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quantum Computing or QCi: The company is gaining traction as demand for photonics-based quantum and sensing technologies increases. In first-quarter 2026, revenues jumped to $3.7 million from $39,000 a year ago, aided by the acquisitions of Luminar Semiconductor and NuCrypt. The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Management said the acquisitions strengthen QCi's roadmap for commercial quantum computing, quantum cybersecurity and photonic technologies.

The June 22 executive orders aimed at accelerating quantum commercialization and strengthening domestic quantum capabilities could provide an additional tailwind for companies like QCi in the second half of 2026 as government and enterprise adoption continues to expand.

This stock, too, is a compelling buy right now with a Zacks Rank #2. Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the average price target of $18.33 for QCi represents an increase of 95.62% from the last closing price.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.