2 AI-Powered Cloud Platform Stocks in Focus After Solid Q2 Earnings

We are in the last leg of the second-quarter 2025 earnings season. Results so far are well above the market’s expectations. On Aug 27, two large artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Internet software stocks, namely, MongoDB Inc. MDB and Snowflake Inc. SNOW, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results.

Following the results, the stock price of MongoDB soared 38% in the regular trading session and that of Snowflake climbed 13.2% in the extended trading session. Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, their strong quarterly performance and impressive guidance are likely to lead their stock prices on a northbound journey.

MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB reported quarterly revenues of $591.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $551.1 million. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.

Quarterly Subscription revenues were $572.36 million, up 23.4% year over year. Of this, MDB Atlas subscription revenues were $438.97 million, up 29.2% year over year. At the end of July 2025, MongoDB Atlas customers base was 58,300 against the consensus estimate of 57,251.

MDB provided strong guidance for the third quarter. The mid-point of its revenue guidance came in at $589.5 million. CEO Dev Ittycheria said “The opportunity in front of us is massive. The company currently owns just 2% of what is an estimated $100 billion total addressable market.”

Strong Demand for Could-Based Database Software

MongoDB has scaled its Atlas platform beyond database management into analytics, emphasizing developer-friendly interfaces and distributed architectures. MDB targets agile development and modern workloads to derive benefits from the new generative AI world.

MDB has benefited from continued platform adoption across enterprises and startups. Its upmarket focus with larger enterprises likely supported deal sizes and sales efficiency, while the self-serve channel continued to expand, driving efficient mid-market customer acquisition.

Product initiatives during the period were still in the early stages of rollout. MDB introduced new Voyage AI embedding models and launched the Model Context Protocol Server in public preview, extending integrations with tools such as GitHub Copilot and Anthropic Claude. These moves strengthened MDB’s positioning in AI-driven applications.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake reported quarterly revenues of $1.14 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26. Product revenue, which forms the core of Snowflake’s business, came in at $1.09 billion, up 31.5% from the same period last year and ahead of the $1.04 billion estimate.

For the third quarter, Snowflake has forecast product revenues in a range of $1.125 billion to $1.130 billion. Management expects fiscal 2026 annual product revenues of $4.40 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $4.33 billion.

Attractive Demand for Cloud-based Data Analytics Software

SNOW is positioned to benefit from accelerating demand for cloud-based data platforms. Its AI Data Cloud unifies structured and unstructured data with governance, while Snowpark and Dynamic Tables expand developer use cases and enable real-time analytics. These capabilities strengthen Snowflake’s role in helping enterprises scale workloads on cloud-native infrastructure.

The outlook for the cloud analytics market supports this trajectory. Grand View Research projects the market to expand from $35.39 billion in 2024 to $130.63 billion by 2030, reflecting a 25.5% CAGR. This expansion is expected to be driven by enterprises transitioning from legacy infrastructure and investing in scalable platforms to manage growing data volumes and real-time analytics requirements.

Snowflake’s unified architecture and consumption-based model directly align with this trend, creating opportunities for greater adoption across industries. SNOW’s platform continues to gain adoption among large enterprises across industries as these companies are leveraging the AI Data Cloud to unify workloads, improve visibility and drive more personalized customer experiences.

SNOW’s platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products applying AI for solving business problems. SNOW helps large enterprises using multiple public cloud services and their own servers to aggregate data into a “data pool” that produces a single source of information.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

