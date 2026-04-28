2 AI Data Center Infra Giants Looking More Promising After Q1 Results

The artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy remains intact as the AI infrastructure space remains rock solid, supported by an extremely bullish demand scenario. Research firm McKinsey & Co. has estimated that global AI-powered data center infrastructure capex will reach around $7 trillion by 2030.

Four major hyperscalers have decided to invest a massive $650 billion in 2026 as capital expenditure for AI-powered data center infrastructure development. This marks a significant 71.1% year-over-year increase in capital spending on the AI ecosystem.

Here, we have narrowed our search to five Zacks top-ranked AI infrastructure giants that have posted solid first-quarter 2026 earnings results and guidance. These stocks have skyrocketed year to date, yet their recent performance indicates more upside left. These stocks are: Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT and Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX.

The chart below shows the price performance of our two picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Vertiv Holdings benefits from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions. Buoyed by unprecedented data center growth, VRT is strategically expanding capacity to accelerate its AI-enabled pipeline.

VRT also benefited from the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Acquisitions have also played a vital role, with Great Lakes enhancing IT systems and white space solutions, and Weeleay boosting service capabilities through real-time machine data analysis and predictive actions.

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA Corp. NVDA is a key catalyst. VRT co-develops an 800-volt DC power architecture with NVIDIA, timed to align with the 2027 rollout of NVIDIA's Rubin Ultra platforms.

This keeps VRT one GPU generation ahead of evolving silicon architectures, ensuring that its infrastructure solutions remain relevant as rack power requirements scale toward and beyond the megawatt threshold. VRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Strong Guidance

Management raised its 2026 guidance, pointing to sustained market momentum and accelerating capacity expansion. VRT now expects net sales of $13.5 billion to $14.0 billion, with organic net sales growth of 29% to 31% versus 2025.

The company guided to an adjusted operating profit of $3.14 billion to $3.26 billion and adjusted operating margin of 22.8% to 23.8%. Adjusted earnings are projected between $6.30 per share and $6.40 per share (50% to 52% year-over-year growth). Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Vertiv Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 34.1% and 52.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.9% over the last seven days.



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Comfort Systems USA Inc.

FIX operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for specialized HVAC solutions from FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin opportunities and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche. FIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Strong Guidance

The last reported quarter reflected strong market conditions, led by heavier technology-sector activity, particularly for data centers. Management highlighted that recent bookings and underlying persistent demand supported a higher backlog even with increased project burn rates, an important indicator that volume remains strong across key end markets.

Backlog as of March 31, 2026, totaled $12.45 billion, increasing 4.3% from $11.94 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, and jumping 80.8% from $6.89 billion reported a year ago. On a same-store basis, backlog climbed to $12.21 billion from $6.89 billion in the year-ago period.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.2% and 28.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.3% in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.