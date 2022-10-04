2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Review | Home Warranties

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (2-10 HBW) is a home warranty company that offers service contract plans for homeowners, builders and realtors through three customizable plans. Unlike competitors, 2-10 HBW’s premium plan covers a laundry list of home appliances and systems that most don’t, including concrete-encased plumbing, ceramic cooktops, turntable platforms ad more. This review focuses on the plans available for homeowners.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Overview

Pros

Service fee refund if your claim is ineligible for coverage (under the "Even If" Guarantee)

Coverage available for less than $20 a month with the basic plan

Comprehensive coverage with the Pinnacle plan

Up to 65% off on GE and Whirlpool appliances

Cons

Unavailable in Alaska and Hawaii

Persistent pattern of customer complaints

Doesn't include coverage for garage doors, or clothes washers and dryers

2-10 HBW’s services and plans are comparable to those of other warranty companies, but its “Even If” guarantee is a standout. This workmanship guarantee refunds the service call fee (at the customer’s request) if a technician determines that your request is not covered by the warranty plan.

On average, monthly premiums for 2-10 HBW plans start lower than those of other home warranty providers, but this can change as you customize your coverage. One downside is that the company has a significant number of negative customer reviews and complaints regarding its services.

Here’s what else you should know about 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Services

2-10 HBW has three customizable coverage plans for home appliances and built-in systems. The company currently covers over 6 million homes in the U.S. and, according to its website, 2-10 HBW has paid 97.5% of all its claims, totaling more than $430 million.

What 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty offers

A good home warranty service provider can help cover the cost of repairing or replacing major appliances and systems that break down in your home due to normal wear and tear. Instead of getting a home improvement loan, you instead pay a small service fee and then the company shoulders the rest of the expenses. Here’s a breakdown of each plan that 2-10 HBW offers:

Simply Kitchen Plan

The Simply Kitchen warranty plan covers kitchen appliances including:

Oven

Dishwasher

Cooktop

Range

Built-in microwave

Refrigerator (with crusher/ice maker and a dispenser)

The Simply Kitchen plan starts at $19 per month.

Complete Home Plan

The Complete Home warranty plan covers the appliances in the Simply Kitchen plan as well as home systems, including:

Plumbing

Electrical

Heating and cooling

Washer and dryer

The electrical items in this plan include switches, panels, outlets, wiring and the doorbell system. Covered plumbing items include sump pumps, valves (i.e. tub, angle stops, shower and gate valves), pressure regulators, water heaters (gas and electric), drain line stoppages, toilet tanks and gas supply lines. Vent, drain, waste and water pipe leak or breakages are also covered under plumbing.

Heating and cooling items that the Complete Home plan covers include thermostats, interior gas supply lines and one centrally ducted system (gas or electric). This plan starts at $51 per month.

Pinnacle Home Plan

The Pinnacle Home plan covers every appliance and system covered by the Complete Home and Simply Kitchen plans but with additional coverage for related parts and accessories:

Appliance parts under the Pinnacle Home plan include clocks, handles, shelves, knobs, springs, hinges, dials, rollers, rotisseries, baskets, latch assemblies, interior lining, cooktops (glass and ceramic), self-cleaning mechanisms and turntable platforms.

Plumbing items covered by the Pinnacle Home plan include faucets (even handles), shower heads, tub spouts, hose bibbs (interior and exterior), concrete encased water, breakages or gas leakages and water, waste, drain and vent pipes.

Electrical systems under the Pinnacle Home plan include the fire alarm system, exhaust fans (attic and bathroom), alarm system and concrete-encased wiring.

Heating and cooling system components include filters, crane cost, cut-off switches, and refrigerant recharge and recovery.

The Pinnacle Home plan starts at $60 per month.

2-10 HBW also offers add-ons for its plans. Here are other coverages options you can get for an additional fee:

Additional refrigerators

Well pumps

Roof leaks

Washers and dryers

HVAC system surplus (for additional heating and air conditioner units)

Pre-season HVAC tune-up

Garage door opener

Water softeners

Wine coolers

Septic system

Stand-alone freezers

Pool and spa equipment

Extended coverage of up to $5,000 for more expensive appliances

You can initiate a service request by logging into your homeowners portal account and selecting the system or appliance that needs attention. You will then be asked to answer a few questions about the item to be repaired or replaced.

Once the request is received, 2-10 HBW will dispatch an authorized service contractor to your home to diagnose and fix the issue, if possible. Keep in mind that you can’t choose your own contractor under this warranty program.

When the service contractor arrives, you’ll pay a service fee ranging from $85 to $125. 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty pays the contractor directly for the balance of the covered items if the company can fix the problem. If your claim is ineligible, your service fee will be refunded under the “Even If” Guarantee. Ifyour claim is denied, reference your service agreement for details — it helps to have a general idea of why home warranty companies deny claims.

Other perks of having a 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty include the chance to earn a $50 Amazon.com gift card for referring friends and the ability to participate in the Appliance Replacement Offer program. With this program, you can save up to 65% off retail prices on large and small appliances through 2-10 HBW’s partnership with Whirlpool and GE and get a $100 reimbursement when you replace a broken appliance with a new one.

What 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty doesn’t offer

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is not responsible for items located outside your main kitchen or considered duplicate appliances, like additional washers and dryers, stand-alone freezers, gas supply lines, garbage disposal and multi-media centers. The company doesn’t cover damages caused by neglect or lack of regular maintenance.

Although 2-10 HBW offers some protection for mobile homes on a permanent foundation, systems and appliances located in park model RVs, fifth wheels, motor homes, travel trailers and campers not on a permanent foundation are not eligible for coverage.

It might be a good idea to start researching how to get a home improvement loan if you’ve got items or issues that are not covered by 2-10 HBW. These loans may cover major mechanical breakdowns related to your home in the case that your home warranty coverage doesn’t.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty’s Credentials

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, and has been in business for over 40 years. The company is a member of the National Association for Home Builders and the National Home Service Contract Association (NHSCA).

Licenses and registrations

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with a B grade.

Awards and certifications

We did not find any awards of certifications handed out to 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty from industry organizations, agencies or regulators.

Regulatory or legal actions

We did not find any regulatory or legal actions against 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty as of publishing this review. We didn’t find any complaints from industry watchdog groups or government indictments for fraudulent activities.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, this information may not be complete or fully up to date. We recommend you do your own research for the latest information.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Accessibility

Having your heating system fail in the middle of a cold winter can be not just a nightmare in terms of comfort, it can also have serious health consequences. How quickly your home warranty company can send a service technician becomes of serious consequence. Accessibility is one of the most important factors to consider when shopping for a home warranty company.

Availability

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is available in every U.S. state except Hawaii and Alaska. You can access your online portal or call customer service 24/7. The company has a 48-hour response time.

Contact information

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty representatives can be reached at the phone number 855-498-4719. You may also visit the company website to obtain a quote or start a claim.

User experience

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty offers a service portal that allows you to start and track claims. The company also features a Service Fee Guarantee where 2-10 HBW will refund your service fee if a request isn’t eligible for service. If the same component fails after a service, you won’t be on the hook to pay for that service fee either.

Notably, the company does have an alert posted to its BBB profile regarding persistent complaints and customer service issues.

Limitations

All home appliances and built-in systems covered by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty have a coverage limit. The maximum coverage limit for all appliances and systems is $25,000 annually. To learn more about the specific limitations and exclusions of what your warranty covers, you should carefully read your service contract.

Here are the limitations for different systems and appliances:

Refrigerators – $2,500

Heating and air-conditioning – $2,000

Water heating unit – $1,250

Oven/range/cooktop – $1,000

Dishwasher – $500

Toilet – $300 (each)

Faucet repair and replacement – $150

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty’s Customer Satisfaction

While the home warranty industry is generally rife with complaints from unhappy customers, when you read between the lines, the dissatisfaction is often due to not having carefully read their contract for limitations, exclusions, and payout limits.

Customer complaints

Despite having over 40 years of service, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty customer reviews indicate a considerable amount of consistent customer service concerns. Many complaints reveal issues with claims processing. Several customers report having long wait times for service after initiating service requests.

Some customers have also complained about the poor work done by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty contractors. Some contractors have been accused of coming to diagnose problems but failing to follow through with fixing or replacing the item(s). It should be noted that 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty does respond to these complaints publicly, stating its intention to remedy said issues.

Third-party ratings

We typically look for reviews on independent sites like Google Business, Yelp, Trustpilot and the BBB. The company’s BBB profile has a 1.04 out of 5-star rating from 528 reviews. The company’s Trustpilot rating is 3.1 out of 5-stars, though only 4 reviews were posted at the time of this writing.

The 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty’s Yelp profile reveals a 1 out of 5-star rating from a total of 1,182 reviews. These reviews come from a mixture of homeowners, service contractors and builders.

This information provided in this section is based on data available at the time of writing.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty FAQ

What is the 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Plan?

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (2-10 HBW) offers warranty coverage for home appliances and built-in systems with its Simply Kitchen, Complete Home, and Pinnacle Home plans.

How long has 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty been in business?

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has been in business for over 40 years.

What is the Cost of a 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty?

The monthly cost of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty plans is $19 for the Simply Kitchen plan, $51 for the Complete Home plan and $60 for the Pinnacle Home plan. The cost of optional add-ons varies by state, while the service fee is between $85 and $125 per visit.

How We Evaluated 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

We based our evaluation of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty on publicly available information on its website and from other sources. We evaluated 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty by first looking into and comparing its coverage and cost with its competitors in the home warranty industry. Then, we looked into whether the company has (or had) legal or regulatory actions lodged against it. Finally, we spent hours reviewing customer review sites, industry watchdog reports and information from consumer advocacy sites to determine if there were patterns in customer service reviews.

Summary of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Review

If you’re in the market for a home warranty, you may already have heard of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. Even the best home warranty companies have issues with customer service and fulfilling claims, but in 2-10 Home Buyers’ case, the evidence seems to be overwhelmingly against the company.

This doesn’t mean you should rule it out as one of your options. However, you’ll definitely want to understand your service contract and the terms for cancellation, as well as how to receive a refund, before committing to one of the company’s plans.

