1STDIBS.COM Earnings Results: $DIBS Reports Quarterly Earnings

1STDIBS.COM ($DIBS) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $22,770,000, beating estimates of $21,953,796 by $816,204.

1STDIBS.COM Insider Trading Activity

1STDIBS.COM insiders have traded $DIBS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW RUBINGER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,424 shares for an estimated $72,391 .

. THOMAS J ETERGINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $24,782.

1STDIBS.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of 1STDIBS.COM stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.