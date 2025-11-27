Is 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has 1stdibs.com (DIBS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

1stdibs.com is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. 1stdibs.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIBS' full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DIBS has returned about 60.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that 1stdibs.com is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Envela Corporation (ELA) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 62.1%.

Over the past three months, Envela Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, 1stdibs.com is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.5% so far this year, so DIBS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Envela Corporation belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +20.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on 1stdibs.com and Envela Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

1stdibs.com, Inc. (DIBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envela Corporation (ELA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.