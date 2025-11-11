Is 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is 1stdibs.com (DIBS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

1stdibs.com is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. 1stdibs.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIBS' full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DIBS has returned about 16.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.8%. This means that 1stdibs.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Envela Corporation (ELA) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 56.6%.

Over the past three months, Envela Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, 1stdibs.com is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.5% this year, meaning that DIBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Envela Corporation belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +17.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to 1stdibs.com and Envela Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

