Markets
DIBS

1stdibs.Com Dips As Q4 Loss Missed Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of online marketplace for luxury design products 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS) are falling more than 21% in the morning trade on Wednesday following fourth quarter results.

Net loss for the quarter widened to $8.1 million from net loss of $1.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Loss per share narrowed to $0.21 per share compared with loss of $0.49 per share as number of shares increased, but missed the average estimate of 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.17 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 13% year-over-year to $26.9 million. The consensus estimate was for $26.97 million.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $26.4 million - $27.0 million in the first quarter. Analysts expect revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

DIBS touched a new low of $6.49 this morning, before edging up to $8.08 currently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular