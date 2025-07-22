1stColonial Bancorp, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - 1stColonial Bancorp, Inc. (FCOB.OB) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.25 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.95 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $6.51 million from $5.90 million last year.

1stColonial Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.25 Mln. vs. $1.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $6.51 Mln vs. $5.90 Mln last year.

