(RTTNews) - 1stColonial Bancorp, Inc. (FCOB.OB) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.15 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $1.84 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 1stColonial Bancorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

1stColonial Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.15 Mln. vs. $1.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.37 last year.

Interest income: $10.98 Mln. vs $10.76 Mln. last year.

Non-interest income: $1.27 Mln vs $0.94 Mln. last year.

